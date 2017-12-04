Cipher Pharma (DND.TO) Proposes Adding Robert Tessarolo And Arthur Deboeck To Board Of Directors

Mark Beaudet expected to be appointed new independent Chair of Board

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 12, 2017 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:CPH) ("Cipher" or "the Company") today announced several proposed changes to its Board of Directors, to be voted upon at the Company's Annual Meeting on May 11, 2017. The items of business to be considered at the meeting are described in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying Management Information Circular available at www.sedar.com.

Robert Tessarolo, who will become Cipher's President and Chief Executive Officer on April 17, 2017, and Arthur Deboeck, Vice-President and General Manager of Galephar Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. ("Galephar"), Cipher's strategic partner, are being proposed for election to Cipher's Board of Directors. They join current directors Dr. John Mull, Harold Wolkin, Christian Godin and Mark Beaudet as management nominees. In addition, the Company anounced that Mr. Beaudet is expected to be appointed the new independent Chair of the Board. Stephen Wiseman, Stefan Aigner and Thomas Wellner will not stand for re-election at the upcoming meeting.

"We believe Rob and Arthur will be excellent additions to the Board. They both bring extensive and highly relevant industry experience to complement the skills and capabilities of the Board," said Dr. John Mull, Chair of Cipher's Board of Directors. "I would like to thank Stephen, Stefan and Tom for their insights and tremendous service to Cipher and wish them continued success."

Mr. Deboeck is currently the Founder, Vice-President and General Manager of Galephar, a Puerto Rico-based pharmaceutical research company with dermal oral and pulmonary drug delivery technology, formulation, and manufacturing expertise. Galephar has developed and licensed to Cipher various pharmaceutical products and manufactures products for Cipher. Mr. Deboeck has more than 45 years of experience in the pharmaceutical field of drug delivery. He received his education as a chemical engineer from the Institut Meurice Chimie, Brussels, Belgium and a Galenic Pharmacy degree from the University of Liege, Belgium.

Mr. Tessarolo most recently held the position of Vice President & General Manager with Celgene Corporation until March 31, 2017, where he was responsible for leading their U.S. Inflammation & Immunology business. He contributed to the substantial expansion of the U.S. business in 2016, which was led by the rapid growth of Otezla for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Prior to joining Celgene in September, 2015, Mr. Tessarolo led the launch of Actavis, plc's Canadian Specialty Pharmaceutical Division, serving as President & General Manager Canada of Actavis Specialty Pharmaceuticals Co. Under his leadership, Mr. Tessarolo established a Canadian business of over 140 employees and $190 million in revenues, leading his team through several new product launches and the successful integration of multiple company acquisitions, including Warner Chilcott, Forest Labs and Allergan. Prior to joining Actavis in 2011, Mr. Tessarolo held a number of positions of increasing responsibility with Biovail Pharmaceuticals Canada, culminating in his appointment to the position of Vice President and General Manager. Mr. Tessarolo had direct oversight and accountability for country strategy, operations, business development and financial responsibilities for each of the Canadian entities he has led. Mr. Tessarolo received his B.A. in Economics at Carleton University and has attended the Advanced Management Program for General Management at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher (TSX:CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company, with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products either directly in Canada and the U.S. or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

