Ironshore Pharma Announces Positive HLD100 Results From Open-Label Tolerability Study In Pediatric ADHD Patients

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc. (“Ironshore”), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Highland Therapeutics Inc., today announced that it
has presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) the
results from an open-label clinical trial that was conducted to
investigate the tolerability and efficacy of HLD100 – a novel
delayed-release, extended-release (“DR/ER”) formulation of amphetamine
currently under development as a potential new treatment option for
patients with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (“ADHD”).
“The dedicated employees at Ironshore have worked tirelessly over the
past several years to develop a novel medication that may provide
improved clinical outcomes for ADHD patients and their caregivers”
HLD100 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events noted during
the study. The majority of side effects were mild or moderate in
severity and resolved during the course of the treatment. Given the
novelty of HLD100’s evening administration, and to probe for any
potential impact on sleep, the Sleep Disturbance Scale for Children
(“SDSC”) was used. Importantly, the results showed median values for the
SDSC total score and all subscale scores either the same or lower
(improved) than at baseline.
David Lickrish, Ironshore’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the FDA’s
PDUFA Action Date for our other investigational ADHD drug, HLD200
(methylphenidate DR/ER), coming later this year, Ironshore is
reaffirming its commitment to families and developing an additional
treatment option. Similar to HLD200, which was evaluated in 10 clinical
studies, including two pivotal trials, our amphetamine program is
equally ambitious and will evaluate HLD100 in two large pivotal trials,
which may help to inform the public regarding its unique value
proposition and its potential to become a first-line treatment option in
ADHD, if approved.”
The HLD100-103 clinical trial enrolled 22 pediatric patients (ages 6 to
12) in a single center in the US. Patients were titrated over a
five-week period to evaluate (i) optimal dosage strength and (ii)
optimal clinical effects. Similar to the HLD200 (methylphenidate DR/ER)
pivotal studies, Ironshore used the Before School Functioning
Questionnaire (“BSFQ”) and the Parent Rating of Evening and Morning
Behavior – Revised (“PREMB-R”) morning (“AM”) and evening (“PM”)
subscales, as well as the ADHD-RS-IV scale as assessment tools. The
Weiss Functional Impairment Rating Scale (“WFIRS”) was also used.
The average dosage strength in the study was 25.9 mg, which is below the
recommended maximum dose for other amphetamine formulations.
Importantly, a clinical effect was observed upon awakening that lasted
through to the evening bedtime routine period. Our pivotal studies will
further evaluate the observed preliminary signals that HLD100 may have a
long duration of action without any discernible rebound effects that are
sometimes reported with stimulant medications1.
At baseline, ADHD-RS-IV, BSFQ, PREMB-R AM and PREMB-R PM scores were
36.1, 28.6, 5.8 and 14.1, respectively. Following five weeks of
treatment, these scores improved to 13.3, 8.8, 1.5 and 5.7,
respectively; representing an improvement of 63%, 68%, 74% and 60%,
respectively. On the WFIRS scale, scores improved from 48.5 at baseline
to 27.7 at the end of the study, representing a 43% improvement in
functioning.
The results of the HLD100-103 study were reviewed at an End of Phase 2
meeting with the FDA. Based on feedback we received at the meeting with
FDA, Ironshore is pursuing a clinical program for HLD100 that will
include two pivotal Phase 3 studies. Results from these studies, if
successful, may demonstrate replication of effect during specific time
periods, which could result in a differentiated drug label. Ironshore
intends to initiate the pivotal trials in the third quarter of 2017,
with a New Drug Application expected in 2018.
Dr. Randy Sallee, Ironshore’s Chief Medical Officer and author of more
than 100 journal articles on ADHD said, “The results from the HLD100-103
study are better than anticipated and further validate Ironshore’s
investment in pursuing a new approach to the treatment of ADHD. As a
science-driven organization, we are pleased to continue to build on the
development path of HLD200, which I believe is the first product in
clinical trials to demonstrate significant improvements in each of early
morning, late afternoon and evening impaired functioning with a single
dose of a long-acting stimulant in children with ADHD.”
1. Lopez, Frank A., et al. ADHD Symptom
Rebound and Emotional Lability With Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate in
Children Aged 6 to 12 Years. Journal of Attention
Disorders, 2017 Volume 21.
About Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc.
Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary
of Highland Therapeutics Inc., is a pharmaceutical company that is
leveraging its proprietary technology, DELEXIS®, to optimize the
delivery of previously approved drug products.
Highland Therapeutics Inc. is a client of MaRS Discovery District’s
Health Venture Services group, which provides advisory services,
connections to talent, customer & capital networks, and market
intelligence to high-impact, Ontario-based life sciences ventures,
helping them commercialize their ideas and build globally competitive
companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information, which reflects
Ironshore’s current expectations regarding future events.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is
subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond
Ironshore’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ
materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such
forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made
as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required
by applicable law, Ironshore assumes no obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
