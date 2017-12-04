TRANSGENE (ENX:TNG) And Institut Bergonié Start The Phase II Part Of METROmaJX Trial

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Transgene (Paris:TNG), a company that designs and develops viral-based
immunotherapies, today announces that the first patient with soft tissue
sarcoma (STS) has been treated in the Phase 2 part of the METROmaJX
clinical trial at Institut Bergonié (Bordeaux, France). METROmaJX is a
Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of the
co-administration of Pexa-Vec with metronomic cyclophosphamide (low
doses given with high frequency) in patients with advanced solid tumors
such as breast cancer and STS (NCT02630368).
In the Phase 1 part of the trial, the combination of Pexa-Vec and
low-dose cyclophosphamide demonstrated a satisfactory tolerability
profile, allowing the trial to progress to the Phase 2 part. The results
of the Phase 1 part of the study will be presented at upcoming
scientific congresses.
The Phase 2 stage of this open-label trial will enroll patients with
soft tissue sarcoma (STS) and HER2 negative-breast cancer. It will
primarily assess the anti-tumor efficacy of this novel combination
regimen. This investigator-initiated trial is supported by INCa (French
National Cancer Institute) within the frame of the CLIP² projects.
Pexa-Vec is a GM-CSF expressing vaccinia derived oncolytic virus
co-developed by Transgene and SillaJen. Cyclophosphamide is a
chemotherapy. Metronomic administration involves giving low doses of the
drug at a higher frequency and is known to have an immunomodulating
activity.
Pr Antoine Italiano, MD, PhD, from Institut Bergonié, an expert in early
phase research and principal investigator of the study, commented: “The
METROmaJX trial has confirmed the good tolerability of intravenous
administration of the oncolytic virus Pexa-Vec, when associated with
low-dose cyclophosphamide. We hope this novel regimen will demonstrate
its efficacy in the Phase 2 part of the trial.”
The combination of Pexa-Vec and cyclophosphamide aims at targeting two
distinct steps in the immune response against cancer cells and has the
potential to be significantly more effective than either product alone.
Pexa-Vec is an oncolytic virus designed to (i) selectively
destroy cancer cells through the direct lysis (breakdown) of cancer
cells via viral replication, (ii) reduce the blood supply to
tumors through vascular disruption, and (iii) stimulate the
body’s immune response against cancer cells. Pexa-Vec’s mechanism of
action and its safety profile make it an appropriate candidate for
combinations with other immunomodulating therapies to potentially
improve its anti-cancer effects.
Maud Brandely, Chief Medical Officer of Transgene, said: “We are
grateful to Institut Bergonié and INCa for supporting the METROmaJX
trial. We hope that the Phase 2 part of the study will demonstrate that
this novel oncolytic virus plus chemotherapy regimen can be synergistic
resulting in a high response rate which could translate into improved
overall survival. Advanced breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma are two
diseases which clearly require better treatment options for the
patients.”
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part
of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company
focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the
treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs
utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly
killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead
clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against
non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against
liver cancer. The Company has several other programs in clinical and
preclinical development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and
has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China.
Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA
About Pexa-Vec
Pexa-Vec (JX594/TG6006 - pexastimogene
devacirepvec) is an oncolytic immunotherapy armed with a GM-CSF gene
that promotes an anti-tumor immune response. Pexa-Vec is designed to
selectively target and destroy cancer cells through three different
mechanisms of action: the lysis (breakdown) of cancer cells through
viral replication, the reduction of the blood supply to tumors through
vascular disruption, and the stimulation of the body’s immune response
against cancer cells. The lead indication for Pexa-Vec is hepatocellular
carcinoma (HCC, liver cancer); trials in other cancer types are underway
or planned.
Transgene has exclusive rights to develop and
commercialize Pexa-Vec for the treatment of solid tumors in Europe. Its
partner SillaJen, Inc. is focused on developing Pexa-Vec for the north
American market and has also granted exclusive development and
commercial rights to Pexa-Vec in Hong Kong and The People’s Republic of
China to Lee’s Pharmaceutical.
Disclaimer
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have
a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities,
perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’
agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s
ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to
the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive
of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability
to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing,
development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government
regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties
which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the
forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs
de Risque”) section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF
website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future.