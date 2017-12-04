|
Medtronic (MDT) Seeks Runners From Around The World Benefitting From Medical Technology For 2017 Global Champions Team
4/12/2017 11:03:24 AM
• Applications now open: www.medtronic.com/globalchampions
• Selected runners receive entry and travel to the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon or Medtronic TC 10 Mile in October 2017
• Up to 20 people will be selected for the 2017 Global Champions team
DUBLIN - April 12, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced applications are now open for the 2017 Medtronic Global Champions team. Medtronic Global Champions is a new program that recognizes athletes who have persevered through life-changing health conditions and have returned to active life with the help of medical technology and solutions.
Up to 20 people will be selected for the 2017 Global Champions team by a committee of Medtronic and representation from Twin Cities In Motion, a non-profit that organizes the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon. Selected individuals will receive a paid entry for themselves and a running partner to the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon or the Medtronic TC 10 Mile and a complimentary travel package that includes airfare, accommodations and a host of VIP events for the Global Champion and guest.
Certain conditions may apply and applicants must certify that they have discussed race participation with their physician.
Global Champion athletes must have a medical device, therapy or procedure to treat heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, chronic pain, spinal or neurological disorders, obesity or gastrointestinal and urological disorders. There is no restriction on the manufacturer of these devices, therapies or procedures
"Our Global Champion selectees will demonstrate to the world that life with a medical condition can be an active life with the aid of quality healthcare, medical technology and solutions," says Rob Clark, vice president of Medtronic Global Communications and Corporate Marketing. "As we honor the Global Champions, we also give them a platform to reach others living with similar medical conditions and circumstances. By sharing their remarkable stories with the world, we hope to educate, inspire and encourage people to take action with their own health."
The 2017 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon weekend will take place September 29 - October 1, 2017. Applications and full information for the 2017 Global Champions team are available at medtronic.com/globalchampions. The application deadline is May 12, 2017.
About Twin Cities In Motion
Twin Cities In Motion organizes the region's premier running events, including the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, a Top 10 U.S. Marathon. With a mission of promoting healthy lifestyles through running events and community outreach, TCM is proud to provide financial support to youth and professional athlete initiatives. Collectively, TCM and its charity partners that fundraise at TCM events give back more than $1 million annually to a variety of causes.
Visit tcmevents.org for more information.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.
