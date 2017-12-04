|
Leica Microsystems Release: Full Spectral Freedom For Multi-color Deep Tissue In Vivo Imaging
4/12/2017 10:49:40 AM
Mannheim, Germany. The ability to visualize complex biological processes in living tissues over time is key for driving research in the fields of neurosciences, cancer and inflammatory diseases. Existing and new transgenic fluorescence markers enable researchers to study function, interaction and development of living cells in their natural tissue environment. Until now their use was so far complex and cumbersome.
With the launch of the all new SP8 DIVE system Leica Microsystems offers the world’s first spectrally tunable solution for multi-color, multiphoton deep tissue imaging. DIVE stands for Deep In Vivo Explorer and enables researchers to capture up to four fluorophores simultaneously and an unlimited number of fluorophores sequentially. It is based on our all-new 4Tune detector technology combined with state-of-the-art HyD imaging chain. Together these technologies offer full spectral freedom enabling breakthroughs in multicolor deep tissue imaging.
“Researchers have been asking us for solutions that help them to streamline and accelerate multi-photon in-vivo imaging experiments and Leica has listened,” said Markus Lusser, President of Leica Microsystems. “The introduction of the all new SP8 DIVE system delivers a new level of ease-of-use, robustness and integration that will simplify the complex world of multi-color in-vivo research. The combination of our new 4Tune detector technology with our highly successful SP8 platform of confocal microscopes creates a complete user-friendly, future-proof solution that sets a new standard in deep tissue in-vivo imaging.”
The SP8 DIVE system is being showcased at the FOM Conference in Bordeaux. Contact your local Leica Microsystems representative or visit our webpage on the DIVE system for more information. www.leica-microsystems.com/dive
