Nature Biotechnology Features ReadCoor As A 2016 Leading Spinout

4/12/2017 10:42:35 AM
ReadCoor named among 10 leading academic spinouts for 2016
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadCoor, Inc. today announced that an article appearing in the April 2017 issue of Nature Biotechnology named the company among the 10 leading academic spinouts for 2016. Each year the journal identifies and features companies originating from academic institutions who have generated significant initial funding and who in the editors' assessment have demonstrated novel, potentially disruptive technology. In the words of the journal, "We believe these [ventures] represent some of the best science coming out of academia in 2016."
"It is a tremendous honor to be included in this group of amazing technologies and companies," said Shawn Marcell, ReadCoor co-founder and CEO. "The team at ReadCoor is excited to deliver on the promise this revolutionary platform holds."
The ReadCoor platform, called FISSEQ – Fluorescent In-Situ Sequencing – is the first application of in-situ spatial sequencing. ReadCoor was founded in 2014 by Richard Terry and George Church at the Harvard Wyss Institute, to bring Fluorescent In-Situ Sequencing into mainstream research use. Several key applications are being advanced including pathogen detection under a grant provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, brain mapping or neural connectomics funded by IARPA, and drug development in areas such as central nervous system, neurodegenerative diseases, oncology, immunotherapy and gene therapy. Unlike traditional sequencing technologies, ReadCoor provides a method to pinpoint the precise locations of specific RNA molecules in intact tissue.
About ReadCoor
ReadCoor is leading the next generation of "omics" by delivering the first panomic spatial sequencing platform to researchers, clinicians, pharma and diagnostics companies, and ultimately patients. It is spearheading the charge with Fluorescent In-Situ Sequencing, a fundamental innovative technology that simultaneously integrates high throughput next generation sequencing, morphometric tissue analysis and three-dimensional spatial imaging. This uniquely powerful tool is the first and only implementation of "In-situ Sequencing" and will revolutionize the next phase in understanding the transcriptome, introducing vast new opportunities for important and meaningful clinical insights.
Contact
Sam Inverso
ReadCoor, Inc.
Readcoor.com
(617) 453-2660
