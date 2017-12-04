 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Publishing Of Orion Corporation's Interim Report For January-March 2017 On 26 April 2017



4/12/2017 10:34:32 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 APRIL 2017 at 12.00 noon EEST

Publishing of Orion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2017 on 26 April 2017

Orion will publish Interim Report for January-March 2017 on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 approximately at 12:00 noon Finnish time (EEST). The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors promptly after the publishing.

News conference for analysts and media

A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Wednesday 26 April 2017 at 13:30 EEST at Hotel Kämp, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on the financial review. Questions can be asked after the result presentation also via teleconference.

Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID on request.

Live webcast and conference call

A link to the live webcast will be available at Orion's website www.orion.fi/en/investors.

The conference call ID is 8575853 and the phone numbers to participate the conference are:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
USA: +1 719-325-2385

News conference recordings

A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be available on the Orion website later the same day.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO 		Jari Karlson
CFO


Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, Vice President Communications
tel. +358 10 426 4646

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.
.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 