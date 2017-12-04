RTT MolecularDX Launches HIV-1, HBV And HCV Drug Resistance And GeneTHINK Fully Integrated System

JENSEN BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RTT MolecularDX USA, Inc. (RTTMDx) a provider of infectious disease Drug Resistance (DR) genotyping tests, announced today the pre-market launch of its Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), and Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Drug Resistance test and GeneTHINK® fully integrated system.

"We are most excited about our new, first-ofits-kind, HCV DR Test for Replication Complex Inhibitors (RCI) drug resistance in the NS5a gene. With recent DAA FDA clearance and subsequent product insert indications for use of DR testing before administering Zepatier® (Merck) or Daklinza® (Bristol-Myers Squibb) we are confident our product is perfectly placed for immediate adoption," said Jennifer L. Wetshtein, President RTTMDx.

"For example, the implications for HCV are enormous, enabling patients to get the most efficacious treatment available with the potential to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in otherwise wasted treatments for HCV on drugs that have no effect on 25% of HCV type 1 virus," continued Wetshtein.

RTTMDx offers a complete CoreFLEX portfolio of products that includes screening and reflex confirmatory testing. RTTMDx intends to utilize the former TRUGENE® platform for a "bridging" 510K fast track strategy making regulatory application in 2017 with lead products including: GeneTHINK® CoreSEQ HIV-1 PR/RT DR Kit (former TRUGENE®), GeneTHINK® CoreSEQ HIV-1 pol (PR/RT/INT) DR Kit and GeneTHINK® CoreSEQ HCV NS5a DR Kit all running on a high performance Thin Slab Acrylamide Sequencing System (TSASS®) and integrated data management tools, VISGEN.

"The European model debuted at the New Micro Congress, Bardolino, Italy, March 29 - 30, 2017 was a great success. RTTMDx will formally launch the kits in the US at the ASM Clinical Virology Symposium, Savannah International Trade & Convention Center May 7-10 in Savannah, Georgia. The company is taking pre-orders on the kits, with expected delivery in late Spring", said Wetshtein.

