Phagelux Announces Collaboration With Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JNJ) For New Antibacterial Solution

SHANGHAI, MONTREAL, SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Phagelux, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel phage and lysin antibacterial products and solutions, announced that it has reached an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. to collaborate on the development of one or more skin care products. The deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the terms of the agreement between the parties, Phagelux will be responsible for developing these products utilizing its patented or patent pending technologies. Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. shall provide specified financial support, access to certain skin care and formulation know-how, and support in protocol strategy and design.

Dr. Rong Chen, Chief Medical Officer for Phagelux states that "it is a privilege to work with a company as experienced in skin care treatments as Johnson & Johnson Consumer since they can provide valuable insights that will accelerate the development of our technologies."

Mark Engel, CEO of Phagelux added that "we believe this collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Consumer is an important step in our goal to create a globally relevant antibacterial company. Phagelux is now developing multiple products in multiple fields that will target either difficult to address bacteria or antibiotic resistant bacteria, often in collaboration with strong global partners such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer."

About Phagelux, Inc.

Phagelux utilizes phages, lysins and other biologics and related delivery technologies to create antibacterial products and solutions. Phagelux is headquartered in Shanghai with laboratories in China and North America and manufacturing facilities in the United States and China. Phagelux has both HumanHealth and AgriHealth divisions.

SOURCE Phagelux, Inc.