ProMis Neurosciences Announces Results Presented At The 13th International Conference On Alzheimer's And Parkinson's Diseases Held In Vienna, Austria

TORONTO, April 12, 2017 /CNW/ - ProMIS Neurosciences ("ProMIS" or the "Company"), a company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announces results of its recent therapeutic developments presented at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's diseases held in Vienna, Austria, from March 29 to April 2nd. This year's conference was devoted to mechanisms, clinical strategies and promising treatments of neurodegenerative diseases.

"Results presented at the 13th International AD/PD conference confirmed ProMIS monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) selectively target five distinct epitopes on misfolded strains of toxic Amyloid beta (A), without targeting A monomer or plaque", stated Dr. Elliot Goldstein, ProMIS President and CEO. "Prior AD clinical trials with mAbs targeting monomer (e.g. solanezumab) have been ineffective, due to target distraction, whereas mAbs targeting plaque (e.g. aducanumab) are associated with the dose limiting toxicity of brain swelling. By specifically targeting only the toxic forms of A, we anticipate ProMIS mAbs will demonstrate a best in class product profile with respect to both efficacy and tolerabilty".

ProMIS' communication at the Conference, entitled Rational generation of A b oligomer-specific antibodies through computational identification of conformational epitopes , was an oral presentation and poster authored by Dr. Ebrima Gibbs (et al.), from the laboratory of ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Neil Cashman. The authors used the Company's two proprietary computational algorithms (ProMIS and Collective Coordinates) to predict structurally integral misfolding of A and the resulting five disease specific epitopes (targets for antibodies). ProMIS mAbs raised against each of these targets showed:

Preferential binding to synthetic A oligomers and negligible binding to monomers;

Inhibition of A oligomer propagation;

Binding to naturally-occuring soluble A oligomers in AD brain tissue and CSF, with no detectable reactivity to plaques in cadaveric AD brain tissue;

Protection against A neurotoxicity in vitro.

In addition, the Company's lead mAb product PMN310, improved cognitive function in a preclinical animal model evaluating short term memory retention (dual object recognition test).

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

The mission of ProMIS Neurosciences is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformsProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, and currently has three preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutics against this target.

