FDA Clears United Orthopedic Corporation’s Polyethylene Knee Insert

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- United Orthopedic Corporation (UOC), a leading international designer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative orthopedic implants and instruments, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its E-XPE polyethylene knee insert. The knee insert is designed to provide patients with knee replacements with reduced risk of oxidation.1

"Clearance of our E-XPE polyethylene knee insert represents an important milestone in our knee portfolio," said Calvin Lin, President of United Orthopedic Corporation USA. "Oxidation continues to be a concern for surgeons. The E-XPE polyethylene is resistant to oxidation and performs extremely well with respect to abrasive wear resistance."

The E-XPE is the new generation of highly cross-linked polyethylene blended with 0.1 percent (w/w) vitamin E to enhance wear resistance without compromising oxidative stability and mechanical properties.

UOC's vertically integrated manufacturing process is unique, enabling the company to control the production cycle of their implants, from initial design to distribution in each of its manufacturing facilities. By doing so, UOC is capable of ensuring a stable, quality product supply and a remarkable level of customization to meet the needs of patients.

More than 600,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States.2

United Orthopedic Corporation (UOC) is a leading international designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative, regulatory compliant orthopedic implants and instrument sets used by surgeons around the globe. UOC's offering includes a flexible range of clinically proven solutions used to perform total hip/knee replacements and revisions, plus clinical education, service and support for surgeons and hospital staff. UOC operates Quality Management Systems (QMS) that comply with ISO 9001/13485, FDA, and CE requirements. For more information about United Orthopedic Corporation, visit www.uocusa.com.

