UDG Healthcare Appoints Jez Moulding As Group Chief Operating Officer And Executive Vice President Of Ashfield
4/12/2017 9:09:15 AM
12 April 2017: UDG Healthcare plc (“the Group”), a leading international healthcare services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jez Moulding as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of UDG Healthcare plc and Executive Vice President of Ashfield with effect from 2 May 2017.
Jez will oversee the Ashfield Division globally and will also have responsibility for Group IT, Quality, Compliance, Strategy and Communications as part of his role as COO of UDG Healthcare plc. The Sharp and Aquilant divisions will continue to report directly to Brendan McAtamney, CEO of UDG Healthcare plc.
Jez brings extensive international pharmaceutical experience to UDG having spent 18 years at Sanofi, holding numerous senior leadership positions across the globe, in the UK, France, South Africa, Korea, Australia, Japan and the US. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President and North America Region Head for Diabetes and Cardiovascular, he was responsible for 3,500 employees and sales of over $5 billion. Prior to joining Sanofi in 1999, Jez held a variety of positions at Astra Pharmaceuticals and Winchester Pharmaceuticals in the UK.
Brendan McAtamney, CEO of UDG Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jez to UDG Healthcare and to Ashfield. He has extensive leadership experience in the pharmaceutical sector within our key global markets. His most recent experience leading the Sanofi North American business will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to develop our Ashfield US business and expand the Group internationally.”
Jez Moulding, incoming COO of UDG Healthcare plc and Executive Vice President of Ashfield, said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a fast growing, dynamic team in Ashfield and UDG Healthcare. Ashfield has grown over many years and is a market leader in commercialisation services to global pharmaceutical clients. I look forward to building on this strong platform and driving further international expansion across the Group.”
As previously announced, Chris Corbin will transition to the role of Chairman of Ashfield and continue as a Non-Executive Director of UDG Healthcare.
Contact:
Ashfield
Lucy MacLauchlan
Divisional Head of Marketing
Tel: +447917 264626
Powerscourt
Lisa Kavanagh / Jack Hickey
Tel: +44-207-250-1446
Email: udghealthcare@powerscourt-group.com
About Ashfield
Ashfield is a global leader in commercialisation services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, operating across two broad areas of activity: commercial and clinical services, and communications services. It focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and patients at all stages of the product life cycle. The division provides field and contact centre sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies in over 50 countries.
For more information, go to www.ashfieldhealthcare.com
About UDG Healthcare plc:
UDG Healthcare plc (LON: UDG) is a leading international partner of choice delivering commercial, clinical, communications and packaging services to the healthcare industry, employing over 8,000 people with operations in 23 countries and delivering services in over 50 countries.
UDG Healthcare plc operates across three divisions: Ashfield, Sharp and Aquilant.
The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250.
For more information, please go to: www.udghealthcare.com
