JLabs’s Tom Luby Talks About Houston’s Potential As A Biotech Hub



4/12/2017 9:08:45 AM

Houston—Much is made over the difference between the Houston biotech ecosystem and those on the East and West coasts.

Places like Cambridge, MA’s Kendall Square are so dense with scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors eager to play matchmaker, lab space is becoming near impossible to secure, says Tom Luby of JLabs, an innovation incubator run by the pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) that operates at a handful of sites in North America.

