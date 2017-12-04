|
Why This Bay Area Biotech Stock Grew 415% in the Last Year
4/12/2017 9:01:48 AM
There's usually a good reason a stock will tumble to a 52-week low, but such low prices mean that investors should take a closer look to understand why it was beaten down in the first place and whether it could reveal a good chance of recovery.
That was the case with Tronox (NYSE:TROX), Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), and Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) , which after hitting a low point have enjoyed returns of nearly 400% or more from their 52-week lows. Let's take a look at why these were some of the market's most stellar performers.
