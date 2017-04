MagForce AG Participates In Six Upcoming International Conferences In Q2 2017

Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, April 12, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced its participation in six upcoming scientific and investor conferences in the second quarter 2017:• 5th Quadrennial Meeting of the World Federation of Neuro-Oncology Societies (WFNOS)Date: May 04-07, 2017Location: Zurich, SwitzerlandLunch Symposium: “Focal Therapy in Glioblastoma - Current Status I What’s New?!”Saturday, May 06, 2017, 12:15-13:15 CEST• 8th DVFA Spring Conference 2017Date: May 08-10, 2017Location: Frankfurt am Main, GermanyPresentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Wednesday, May 10, 2017• Goldman Sachs European Small & Mid-Cap SymposiumDate: May 11, 2017Location: London, United KingdomPresentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Thursday, May 11, 2017• Berenberg European Conference USA 2017Date: May 22-24, 2017Location: Tarrytown, New York, USAPresentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Tuesday, May 23, 2017• Deutsche Bank 20th Annual dbAccess German, Swiss & Austrian ConferenceDate: June 21-23, 2017Location: Berlin, GermanyPresentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Wednesday, June 21, 2017• Long Night of the Sciences (Lange Nacht der Wissenschaften)Date: June 24, 2017Location: Berlin and Potsdam, GermanyAbout MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.MagForce AG, listed in the new Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm® therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. Mithril Capital Management, a growth-stage technology fund founded by Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel, along with MagForce AG, are investors and strategic partners in MagForce USA, Inc.NanoTherm®, NanoPlan®, and NanoActivator® are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.