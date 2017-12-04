|
MagForce AG Participates In Six Upcoming International Conferences In Q2 2017
4/12/2017 8:57:08 AM
Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, April 12, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced its participation in six upcoming scientific and investor conferences in the second quarter 2017:
• 5th Quadrennial Meeting of the World Federation of Neuro-Oncology Societies (WFNOS)
Date: May 04-07, 2017
Location: Zurich, Switzerland
Lunch Symposium: “Focal Therapy in Glioblastoma - Current Status I What’s New?!”
Saturday, May 06, 2017, 12:15-13:15 CEST
• 8th DVFA Spring Conference 2017
Date: May 08-10, 2017
Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Wednesday, May 10, 2017
• Goldman Sachs European Small & Mid-Cap Symposium
Date: May 11, 2017
Location: London, United Kingdom
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Thursday, May 11, 2017
• Berenberg European Conference USA 2017
Date: May 22-24, 2017
Location: Tarrytown, New York, USA
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Tuesday, May 23, 2017
• Deutsche Bank 20th Annual dbAccess German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
Date: June 21-23, 2017
Location: Berlin, Germany
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Wednesday, June 21, 2017
• Long Night of the Sciences (Lange Nacht der Wissenschaften)
Date: June 24, 2017
Location: Berlin and Potsdam, Germany
About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.
MagForce AG, listed in the new Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm® therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. Mithril Capital Management, a growth-stage technology fund founded by Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel, along with MagForce AG, are investors and strategic partners in MagForce USA, Inc.
NanoTherm®, NanoPlan®, and NanoActivator® are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.
