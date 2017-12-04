 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

MagForce AG Participates In Six Upcoming International Conferences In Q2 2017



4/12/2017 8:57:08 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, April 12, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced its participation in six upcoming scientific and investor conferences in the second quarter 2017:

• 5th Quadrennial Meeting of the World Federation of Neuro-Oncology Societies (WFNOS)

Date: May 04-07, 2017
Location: Zurich, Switzerland
Lunch Symposium: “Focal Therapy in Glioblastoma - Current Status I What’s New?!”
Saturday, May 06, 2017, 12:15-13:15 CEST
• 8th DVFA Spring Conference 2017

Date: May 08-10, 2017
Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Wednesday, May 10, 2017

• Goldman Sachs European Small & Mid-Cap Symposium
Date: May 11, 2017
Location: London, United Kingdom
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Thursday, May 11, 2017

• Berenberg European Conference USA 2017
Date: May 22-24, 2017
Location: Tarrytown, New York, USA
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Tuesday, May 23, 2017

• Deutsche Bank 20th Annual dbAccess German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
Date: June 21-23, 2017
Location: Berlin, Germany
Presentation: Ben J. Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG, Wednesday, June 21, 2017

• Long Night of the Sciences (Lange Nacht der Wissenschaften)
Date: June 24, 2017
Location: Berlin and Potsdam, Germany

About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.

MagForce AG, listed in the new Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm® therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. Mithril Capital Management, a growth-stage technology fund founded by Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel, along with MagForce AG, are investors and strategic partners in MagForce USA, Inc.

NanoTherm®, NanoPlan®, and NanoActivator® are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 