ICON Awarded Best CRO At World Vaccine Congress 2017

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON
plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development
solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical
device industries, today announced that it has been awarded Best
Clinical Research Organisation at the Vaccine
Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards. ICON was presented with the award
at the World Vaccine Congress which took place in Washington this week.
“We are very proud to be recognised as the world’s best CRO in vaccine
development”
The ViE Awards honour individuals and organisations that continually set
standards of excellence and have made outstanding achievements in the
vaccine industry over the past 12 months. ICON was selected by a panel
of senior industry representatives from government, academia,
pharmaceutical and biotech organisations as the best CRO according to
the following criteria:
-
The range of services provided in niche and core therapeutic areas
-
Methods of performance improvement or introduction of new services
-
Attention to, and quality of, relationships with clients
-
Reaching of milestones and final / ongoing outcomes
-
Building and maintaining existing and long-term partnerships
“We are very proud to be recognised as the world’s best CRO in vaccine
development,” commented Dr. Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Officer, ICON
plc. “Over the past year, we have expanded the capabilities of our
Vaccine Centre of Excellence to provide commercial and government
clients with the services, site relationships and geographic footprint
they need to develop vaccines for a wide range of infectious diseases
and global viral epidemics. This award is recognition of the hard work
and dedication of the ICON vaccines team and I’m delighted to see their
efforts being honoured as the industry’s best.”
ICON’s Vaccine Centre of Excellence combines in-depth
vaccine experience, extensive
laboratory testing, enabling
technologies and longstanding site partnerships to help commercial
and government clients take time and cost from their vaccine development
programmes. In 2016, ICON
acquired ClinicalRM, which enhanced ICON’s capabilities in
infectious diseases, vaccine development and the response to bio-threats
and global viral epidemics. ICON’s vaccine site relationships in over 40
countries offers clients accelerated vaccine patient recruitment
capabilities, which were further enhanced in 2015 through the acquisition
of PMG Research, an owned network of clinical research sites in 14
metropolitan areas in the US.
Learn more about ICON’s vaccines experience at www.iconplc.com/vaccines
About ICON plc
ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services
to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The
company specialises in the strategic development, management and
analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound
selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin,
Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 87 locations in 38 countries and
has approximately 12,500 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on management's current expectations and
information currently available, including current economic and industry
conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or
actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions
may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking
statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability
to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the
opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of
new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global
market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time
to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to
predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you
should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when
making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such
words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are
made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties
relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports
filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are
available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.
ICON/ICLR-G