ASIT Biotech Presents Its 2016 Annual Results And Recent Updates In Clinical Developments

ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a
Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough
immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces
its annual results for the year 2016, prepared in accordance with the
IFRS standards adopted by the European Union, as well as its recent
clinical developments and 2017 outlook.
Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT biotech, says: “2016 was a very
successful year of transformation for ASIT biotech in several aspects.
From a financial perspective, our IPO in May 2016 provided us with the
necessary means to effectively advance our various R&D programs. In this
context we most importantly finalized the Phase III clinical trial with
gp-ASIT+™ in grass pollen rhinitis, the Phase I/IIa clinical trial with
hdm-ASIT+™ in house dust mite rhinitis, and the identification of a 3rd
drug candidate in ragweed-induced rhinitis in accordance with our
commitments. Based on the encouraging results of the Phase III clinical
trial with gp-ASIT+™ and the Phase I/IIa with hdm-ASIT+TM,
we are embarking on 2017 full of confidence. For gp-ASIT+TM
we will focus all our efforts to define and execute all necessary steps
towards a first earliest possible market approval. Furthermore the
understanding of the clinical mechanism of action of our lead product
will significantly reduce the development risk in our upcoming work for
our other product candidates derived from our ASIT+™ technology platform.”
Financial results at 31 December, 2016
|
In thousands of euros - IFRS
|
|
31.12.2016
|
|
31.12.2015
|
Revenue
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
Other operating income
|
|
1,667
|
|
-3
|
Research & Development expenses
|
|
-12,123
|
|
-6,691
|
General & Administrative expenses
|
|
-1,822
|
|
-947
|
Operating profit / loss
|
|
-12,278
|
|
-7,640
|
Financial income / expense
|
|
-60
|
|
-75
|
Tax
|
|
-1
|
|
-
|
Net profit / loss
|
|
-12,339
|
|
-7,715
Operating income, which totaled €1.7 million, consisted of a recoverable
advance of €663 thousand from the Walloon government for the hdm-ASIT+™
program and research tax credit of €1,061 thousand. ASIT biotech
recorded no revenue in 2016, as the Company is still in its clinical
development phase.
Research & Development spending and General & Administrative expenses
totaled €13.9 million over the year 2016 (versus €7.6 million at 31
December 2015) given the acceleration in the Company’s clinical
development; R&D spending, which accounted for 87% of total operating
expenses, was entirely devoted to the development of ASIT biotech’s R&D
programs and was allocated as follows:
-
80% for the most advanced drug candidate, gp-ASIT+™, to treat grass
pollen rhinitis;
-
15% for the second drug candidate, hdm-ASIT+™, to treat house dust
mite rhinitis;
-
5% for preclinical activities and the discovery of product candidates
for other types of allergies.
The operating loss over the year ending 31 December 2016 was thus -€12.3
million, versus -€7.6 million at 31 December 2015.
Financial structure
ASIT biotech had a net cash position of €13.4 million at 31 December
2016, compared with €4.6 million at 31 December 2015. The increase in
the figure over the last 12 months was notably the result of:
-
the €23.5 million raised by the Company’s IPO on the Euronext Brussels
and Euronext Paris regulated markets in May 2016;
-
the conversion of €4.1 million of convertible bonds on 12 May 2016.
The Company also benefited from repayable advances from the Walloon
government:
-
€1.3 million granted in December 2015 for the development of the
hdm-ASIT+™ drug candidate, of which €125 thousand is still to be
gradually received as this program progresses;
-
approximately €6.0 million granted in January 2017 to co-finance the
research and development of product candidates to treat food allergies.
Cash burn from operating and investment activities totaled €14.1
million, a level consistent with the Company’s development budget over
the last 12 months.
The statutory auditors are currently still auditing the Company’s
consolidated financial statements to 31 December 2016. These auditors
have already indicated that their report will include an
emphasis-of-matter paragraph relative to continuity assumptions, which
will be detailed in the financial statements. The annual financial
report (regulated information) will be available in the Investors /
Documentation section of the Company’s website from April 21 2017.
Recent clinical and preclinical developments
-
gp-ASIT+™ (grass pollen induced allergic rhinitis): at the
end of February 2017, the Company presented the results of the Phase
III international clinical trial involving 516 patients suffering from
grass pollen induced allergic rhinitis. gp-ASIT+™ induced a 15% to 21%
reduction in the combined clinical symptom and medication score
(CSMS), which is only slightly below a originally defined 20%
threshold. The complementary analysis of the immunological readouts of
the Phase III trial elucidates a clear and consistent mechanism of
action of gp-ASIT+TM even in an atypical 2017 pollen
season. This and the very good consistency of the overall results of
the Company’s lead product will allow further discussions with German
authorities towards regulatory approval and with US authorities
regarding the clinical development strategy for this important market.
-
hdm-ASIT+™ (allergic rhinitis to house dust mites): at the
end of November 2016, the Company completed the enrollment of patients
for its Phase I/IIa trial in allergic rhinitis to house dust mites
undertaken in Germany. A total of 40 patients were successfully
selected, of whom 36 were eligible and began the treatment with
hdm-ASIT+™. The results, published on 4 April, confirmed a good safety
and tolerance profile. The trial showed a somewhat higher numerical
reduction in the Conjungtivitis Provocation Test (CPT) reactivity in
the treated group compared to the placebo group, although the study
was not powered to demonstrate statistical significance. The absence
of a larger reduction can be explained, at least in part, by a
substantial response to placebo (55%), the limited number of patients
and the short observation period in this perennial disease. An
optimization of the product candidate will now be performed based on
the mechanism of action obtained from the gp-ASIT+TM
Phase III results.
Organization and governance
In 2016, the Company strengthened its governance and continued to put
together its teams with a view to the ramping up of its R&D programs
with the appointment of two world-renowned experts:
-
Dr. Vincent Bille as Vice President of Manufacturing & Controls;
-
Dr. Mohamed Shamji of Imperial College of London as Scientific
Advisor for the discovery of new drug candidates and for preclinical
activities.
With the positive results of the Phase III with gp-ASIT+TM in
grass pollen rhinitis, ASIT biotech has reached a very important
clinical development milestones under the presidency of Béatrice De Vos
MD, PhD, BCPM. To face the new strategic challenges in regulatory
affairs and business development, the Board of Directors has appointed Gerd
Zettlmeissl, who is already serving on the Board of the Company since
2011, as Chairman in March 2017.
To secure its development in the United States, ASIT biotech has signed
an agreement with SynteractHCR, a CRO (Contract Research Organization)
acknowledged for its expertise in running clinical trials in the field
of respiratory disorders. Aside the strategic agreement, the Company has
also set up a Key Opinion Leader Committee composed by:
-
Dr. Linda Cox, former President of the American Academy of
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) and of the immunotherapy and
allergy diagnostics committees of both the AAAAI and the ACAAI
(American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology);
-
Dr. Peter Creticos, former Director of the Division of Allergy
and Clinical Immunology of the Johns Hopkins University School of
Medicine.
Outlook and upcoming milestones
In 2017, ASIT biotech intends to continue the preclinical and clinical
development of its drug candidates in accordance with the planned
timeline:
gp-ASIT+TM in grass pollen rhinitis
-
Scientific Advise Meeting with Paul Ehrlich Institute (Q2/Q3) to
discuss Phase III data and to define route to German licensure;
-
Preparation of a 2nd Phase III in Europe in adults or in
children depending on Paul Ehrlich Institute outcome (potential study
start Q1-2018);
-
Scientific Advise Meeting with FDA (Q3/Q4) to define the clinical
development strategy towards licensure in the US.
hdm-ASIT+TM in house dust mite allergy
-
Compare immunogenicity profile of hdm-ASIT+TM to gp-ASIT+TM by ex vivo
test on house dust mite allergic patients by Q3 to further confirm the
product design and to define further clinical development program.
food-ASIT in food allergy
Assess immunogenicity profile of ASIT+TM by ex vivo test on:
-
peanut allergic patients by Q3;
-
cow’s milk allergic patients by Q4;
-
egg white allergic patients by Q4.
***
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future
commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for
the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+TM technology
platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline entails two
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+TM and house dust mite:
hdm-ASIT+TM), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy
market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is
flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
