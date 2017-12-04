 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Improving Minorities' Participation In Drug Trials Can Help Reverse Rising Healthcare Costs



4/12/2017 8:19:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The road from the development of a new drug in a laboratory to shepherding it through a series of clinical trials and presenting research findings to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is a long and expensive one. The costs range from $100 million to several billions of dollars, and the entire process can drag on for more than a decade. Adding to that stress is the fact that all this money and time is spent at great risk to the drug companies and its investors.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 