Rho Webinar Shares Tips On Taking Practical Approaches To Patient-Centered Research
4/12/2017 8:05:45 AM
WHAT: Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO), is offering a webinar highlighting tips on how to adopt patient-centered practices that are successful and cost-effective, while also keeping compliant with Good Clinical Practice standards.
Trends toward greater patient empowerment and patient engagement are changing how healthcare is delivered. As a result, stakeholders throughout the clinical research industry have acknowledged that more patient-friendly and patient-centered approaches to health research are necessary, important and inevitable. Despite this increasing focus on the importance of patient-centered research, clinical researchers lack actionable guidance on how to be “patient centered.” For this reason, the upcoming webinar will offer ways to integrate this phenomenon into research.
During the webinar, experts Ryan Bailey, MA, senior clinical researcher at Rho; Derek Lawrence, senior clinical data manager at Rho; Shann Williams, PMP, senior director, operations at Rho will examine the scientific, ethical, and financial rationale for patient-centered research and share practical and straightforward patient engagement strategies that research teams can begin implementing immediately.
WHO: Ryan Bailey, MA, senior clinical researcher, Rho
Derek Lawrence, senior clinical data manager, Rho
Shann Williams, PMP, senior director, operations, Rho
WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT
Duration: one hour
Click here to register for the webinar, free for SCRS members, $79 for non-members
DETAILS: For media inquiries, please contact Jennifer Caro at Largemouth Communications, (919) 459-6456, jennifer@largemouthpr.com.
ABOUT: Rho, a privately-held, contract research organization (CRO) located in Chapel Hill, NC, provides a full range of clinical research services across the entire drug development process. For 33 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to some of the industry’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Our commitment to excellence, our innovative technologies, and our therapeutic expertise accelerate time to market, maximize returns on investment, and lead to an exceptional customer experience. For more information, please visit www.rhoworld.com and follow us on Twitter.
