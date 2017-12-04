|
Merck & Co. (MRK)'s Diabetes Franchise And The Perils In Proving A Drug's Medical Value
4/12/2017 8:03:29 AM
Merck’s Januvia (sitagliptin) and its metformin combination, Janumet, are important drugs for type 2 diabetes patients as well as for Merck’s bottom line. These drugs, which are DPP-4 inhibitors, account for more than $6 billion in sales for this drug giant. Given the growing incidence of obesity and type 2 diabetes in the world, this franchise is poised for continued growth.
