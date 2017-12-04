 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

PharmEng (PII.V) Announces Opening Of Montreal Office



4/12/2017 8:03:02 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
PharmEng Technology is pleased to announce the official opening of our Montreal office which will support the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies in Quebec, Canada. The Montreal location provides cost-effective and convenient access for PharmEng to serve Montreal, Quebec City and the surrounding areas. The Montreal office compliments our existing offices in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Vancouver.

About PharmEng Technology Inc.

PharmEng Technology Inc. is a full-service cGMP consulting company that serves the biotech, pharmaceutical and the life science industries in North America and internationally. Our cGMP compliant consulting services include project management, engineering, commissioning, validation, quality assurance and regulatory affairs.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
PharmEng
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 