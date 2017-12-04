|
PharmEng (PII.V) Announces Opening Of Montreal Office
4/12/2017 8:03:02 AM
PharmEng Technology is pleased to announce the official opening of our Montreal office which will support the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies in Quebec, Canada. The Montreal location provides cost-effective and convenient access for PharmEng to serve Montreal, Quebec City and the surrounding areas. The Montreal office compliments our existing offices in Toronto, Winnipeg, and Vancouver.
About PharmEng Technology Inc.
PharmEng Technology Inc. is a full-service cGMP consulting company that serves the biotech, pharmaceutical and the life science industries in North America and internationally. Our cGMP compliant consulting services include project management, engineering, commissioning, validation, quality assurance and regulatory affairs.
comments powered by