BioSig Technologies To Present At Monaco Growth Forums In London & Monaco

Minneapolis, MN, April 11, 2017 -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM), a medical device company developing the PURE EP(TM) System, a proprietary platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, announced its Chairman Kenneth L. Londoner will be presenting at the Monaco Growth Forums Spring Edition April 24th at the Mondrian Hotel in London, England, and April 25th - 26th at The Fairmont Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco.



The Company will conduct a corporate presentation and discuss recent business highlights to a number of institutional investment firms in the region. This exclusive three-day event will allow top emerging growth companies and established institutional investors, and industry professionals, the unique opportunity to network with one another.



Mr. Londoner, Founder and Chairman of BioSig Technologies commented, "We are pleased to present at the Spring Edition Monaco Growth Forums. We look forward to meeting international investors in London and Monaco in anticipation of our CE Mark regulatory clearance in the EU in 2018."



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please email Josh Conroy at jconroy@biosigtech.com.



About BioSig Technologies



BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Minneapolis-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP(TM) System.



BioSig’s technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market. The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia.



Data from the 2016 HRI Global Opportunities in Medical Devices & Diagnostics report shows the global Electrophysiology (EP) market revenues will grow nearly 10% annually, from currently $4 billion to approximately $6 billion by 2020 with accompanying procedure growth close to 10% annually, from 865,000 patients in 2015 to 1,350,000 in 2020. Procedure growth in the United States alone is projected at an 11.0% annual rate, from 250,000 in 2015 to 422,000 in 2020; accompanied by an 11.7% growth in revenues, from $1.85 billion in 2015 to $3.22 billion in 2020.



BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for the PURE EP System. The Company has achieved proof of concept validation and tested its prototype at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Cardiac Arrhythmia Center, and has performed pre-clinical studies at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Mount Sinai Hospital in NY. The company continues to perform research and development studies in the form of an Advanced Research Program at Mayo Clinic which began in June 2016. Other prestigious cardiac arrhythmia centers including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and UH Case Medical Center in Cleveland also play an important role in the PURE EP technology.



About Monaco Growth Forums, Ltd.



Monaco Growth Forums (MGF) is an exclusive, invitation-only conference highlighting growth companies seeking capital and/or greater exposure. Andreea Porcelli, MGF founder and president, has more than 20 years’ experience as an international investment banker, finding investors for small cap companies on a world scale. She and her team select, by invitation-only, companies seeking international investor exposure to present and then socialize over three days with institutional fund managers, private asset managers, high net-worth individuals, and industry-related sponsors and foundations—all of whom are also exclusively invited to match MFG’s highly selective criteria.



www.monacogrowthforums.com

Read at BioSpace.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus