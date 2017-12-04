The Verdict Is In: ConMed (CNMD)’s SurgiQuest Liable for $2.2 Million in Compensatory Damages

UTICA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) today announced that a jury in
the United State Federal District Court for the District of Delaware
returned a verdict finding CONMED’s subsidiary, SurgiQuest, liable for
$2.2 million in compensatory damages with an additional $10.0 million in
punitive damages. The jury verdict relates to the litigation between
SurgiQuest and Lexion Medical LLC that CONMED acquired in connection
with its acquisition of SurgiQuest, as disclosed in CONMED’s Form 10-K
dated February 27, 2017. The litigation first began in 2013, prior to
CONMED’s acquisition of SurgiQuest in January 2016. The underlying
claims are that SurgiQuest previously engaged in false advertising in
marketing literature related to the AirSeal® system.
“This litigation will have no impact on the availability of, or CONMED’s
ability to distribute, our innovative AirSeal® access port or
the AirSeal® IFs unit.”
“While we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we intend to pursue
all post-trial and appellate remedies,” said Daniel S. Jonas, Esq.,
CONMED’s Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel.
“This litigation will have no impact on the availability of, or CONMED’s
ability to distribute, our innovative AirSeal® access port or
the AirSeal® IFs unit.”
“While we respect the jury’s verdict, this litigation does not take away
from the outcomes experienced by the surgeons who have used the AirSeal®
in more than 600,000 surgeries to date. These products are the most
technologically advanced and provide the only integrated access
management system for robotic and laparoscopic surgery on the global
market,” said Curt R. Hartman, CONMED’s President and Chief Executive
Officer.
About CONMED Corporation
CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices
and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products
are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties,
including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and
gastroenterology. CONMED has a direct selling presence in 17 countries
and international sales constitute approximately 50% of the Company’s
total sales. Headquartered in Utica, New York, the Company employs
approximately 3,300 people. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on
certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends
to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition
to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements may include, but are not limited to, the risk factors
discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2016. Any and all forward-looking statements are
made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on
a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking
statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no
assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as
expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove
to be correct.