FDA Greenlights Mazor Robotics’ Spinal Deformity Correction Planning Software

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE: MZOR)(NASDAQGM: MZOR), a pioneer and leader in the field of surgical guidance systems, has received FDA clearance for its Mazor X Align™ software. Mazor X Align is designed to assist surgeons in planning spinal deformity correction and spinal alignment for procedures performed with the Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform. The new software will be demonstrated during exhibit hours at the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Los Angeles, CA, April 22-26.

Mazor X Align leverages Mazor Robotics’ extensive experience in pre-operative planning, image processing, computerized anatomy recognition, and registration of different imaging modalities. It is the latest module to be added to the Mazor X proprietary Pre-operative Analytics software suite, and enables surgeons to create a patient-specific, three-dimensional spinal alignment plan. The 3D plan simulates an entire spine, allowing pre-operative estimation of the impact of a planned surgical correction on the patient’s posture post-operatively, considering segmental range-of-motion and final alignment parameters.

According to Ori Hadomi, CEO of Mazor Robotics, “Mazor X Align is the product of Mazor’s development program and represents our innovative pipeline and visionary team experience. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope bringing to the market advanced products and applications in order to benefit an increasing number of patients suffering from difficult conditions and supporting the medical professionals serving them.”

Mazor X Align will be released to a selection of Mazor X customers in early May. This early release will be followed by a widespread release during the second half of 2017.

During AANS, Mazor Robotics will be hosting the following special presentations at booth #1423:

Presentation: Clinical Experience with Mazor Robotics Guidance Systems

Presenter: Dr. Jae Y. Lim

Date: Monday, April 24

Time: 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Presentation: Initial Case Series with Mazor Robotics’ Next Gen System: Mazor X™

Presenter: Dr. Donald M. Whiting

Date: Monday, April 24

Time: 3:30 – 4:00 pm

About Mazor

Mazor Robotics (TASE: MZOR; NASDAQGM: MZOR) believes in healing through innovation by developing and introducing revolutionary technologies and products aimed at redefining the gold standard of quality care. Mazor Robotics Guidance Systems enable surgeons to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. For more information, please visit MazorRobotics.com.

