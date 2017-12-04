|
You Better Watch Out, Roche (RHHBY) Warns on Bolus Advisor Issues With Accu-Check Connect App
4/12/2017 7:18:52 AM
Roche (PINK:RHHBY) this week warned of potential issues with its Accu-Check Connect diabetes management application which could lead the app to provide inaccurate bolus insulin recommendations.
The Swiss company said it recently discovered a software bug in its Accu-Check Connect diabetes management app versions 2.0.0, 2.0.1 and 2.1.0 for Apple (NSDQ:AAPL) iOS and Google (NSDQ:GOOG) Android devices which may cause the bolus advisor to display an incorrect active insulin amount of 0.
