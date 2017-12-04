Innovus Pharma Receives Patent For Its Sensum+ Product In Morocco

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging over-the-counter (“OTC”) consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s
and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases, today
announced that it has received a patent from the Moroccan Patent Office
entitled “Sensitization Composition and Method of Use” for the
Company’s Sensum+® product, for reduced penile sensitivity. The Moroccan
patent is scheduled to expire on March 15, 2033. This is the second
major international patent notification that Innovus Pharma has received
on its Sensum+® product in the last thirty days, the first being the
Company’s receipt of a Notice of Intention to Grant a patent for all 28
countries of the European Union announced on March 27, 2017.
Innovus Pharma has also previously filed patent applications for its
Sensum+® product in Australia, Brazil, China, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New
Zealand and South Korea.
“I am very excited about the continuous and broader coverage for one of
our important core products,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and
Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “We are looking forward to
increasing our international patent portfolio for this product and in
helping our distributors to launch this product in certain overseas
markets in the future.”
About Sensum+®
Sensum+® is a non-medicated cream which moisturizes the head and shaft
of the penis for enhanced feelings of sensation and greater sexual
satisfaction. It is a patented blend of essential oils and ingredients
generally recognized as safe that recently commenced marketing in the
U.S. Innovus Pharma acquired the global ex-U.S. distribution rights to
Sensum+® from Centric Research Institute. The safety and efficacy of
Sensum+® was evaluated in two post-marketing survey studies in
circumcised and non-circumcised men. A total of 382 men used
Sensum+® twice daily for 14 consecutive days followed by once daily for
eight weeks and as needed thereafter. Study participants reported a ~50%
increase in penile sensitivity with the use of Sensum+®.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging
over-the-counter (“OTC”) consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical
company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of
safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products
to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory
diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and
packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and
health products, which the Company markets directly, (b) commercial
partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and
therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through its on-line channels,
retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in
developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug
Application (“ANDA”) products. The Company is actively pursuing
opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are
expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.
Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, the Company’s need for additional equity or debt financing, to
receive applicable regulatory approval for its products, successfully
commercialize Sensum+® in Morocco and other products in other countries
and to achieve its other development, commercialization, financial and
staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ
materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers
are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most
recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC.
Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without
charge from the Company.