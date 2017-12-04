Innovus Pharma Receives Patent For Its Sensum+ Product In Morocco

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the “Company”) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging over-the-counter (“OTC”) consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases, today announced that it has received a patent from the Moroccan Patent Office entitled “Sensitization Composition and Method of Use” for the Company’s Sensum+® product, for reduced penile sensitivity. The Moroccan patent is scheduled to expire on March 15, 2033. This is the second major international patent notification that Innovus Pharma has received on its Sensum+® product in the last thirty days, the first being the Company’s receipt of a Notice of Intention to Grant a patent for all 28 countries of the European Union announced on March 27, 2017.

Innovus Pharma has also previously filed patent applications for its Sensum+® product in Australia, Brazil, China, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea.

“I am very excited about the continuous and broader coverage for one of our important core products,” said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. “We are looking forward to increasing our international patent portfolio for this product and in helping our distributors to launch this product in certain overseas markets in the future.”

About Sensum+®

Sensum+® is a non-medicated cream which moisturizes the head and shaft of the penis for enhanced feelings of sensation and greater sexual satisfaction. It is a patented blend of essential oils and ingredients generally recognized as safe that recently commenced marketing in the U.S. Innovus Pharma acquired the global ex-U.S. distribution rights to Sensum+® from Centric Research Institute. The safety and efficacy of Sensum+® was evaluated in two post-marketing survey studies in circumcised and non-circumcised men. A total of 382 men used Sensum+® twice daily for 14 consecutive days followed by once daily for eight weeks and as needed thereafter. Study participants reported a ~50% increase in penile sensitivity with the use of Sensum+®.

