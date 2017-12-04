BioForward (WI) Release: Wisconsin Stands Strong In Efforts To Promote Science Research, Industry, And Education

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a voice of Wisconsin’s biohealth industry, BioForward supports
Wisconsin’s commitment in science research, industry, and education in
the state. Science is at the heart of Wisconsin’s well known research
institutions, health care systems, biohealth companies, and
world-renowned universities. From life-saving medical research to
technology used daily, science impacts every individual’s life.
Wisconsin’s biohealth industry continues to be critical to the state
economy, contributing $27 billion in economic output each year,
according the 2015 Wisconsin Bioscience Economic Development Report.
Over 1,600 biohealth companies call Wisconsin home, and more than 36,000
job are a direct result of the biohealth industry in the state.
“Without science, none of what we put our heart and soul into as an
industry and state would be possible,” said Nicolas Paris, CEO of
Gilson, Inc. “To continue as a leader across numerous science-related
fields in the state, it is essential to come together and support
science in Wisconsin as a unified front.”
BioForward is an avid supporter of science initiatives in the state of
Wisconsin and recognizes the importance of science in the growing
integrated health solutions industry. The national March for Science
serves as a platform to show the state’s support for science and provide
representation of Wisconsin’s prominent science community.
“When we collaborate and innovate together, Wisconsin tells a powerful
story of the importance of science and how it results in strength across
a multitude of industries including the biosciences, medical devices,
digital health and health services,” said BioForward CEO Lisa Johnson.
“It is crucial for our industry to continue to tell this story and
demonstrate the vast impact science has on the state.”
To learn more about your local science march or about volunteer
opportunities, visit https://www.marchforscience.com
. To learn more about how BioForward is supporting science in the state
of Wisconsin, visit www.bioforward.org.
About BioForward
BioForward was founded in 1987, as the Wisconsin Biotechnology
Association, a partnership among leaders in Wisconsin’s emerging
biotechnology industry. The association joined forces in 2002 with the
medical device manufacturers, and became the Wisconsin Biotechnology and
Medical Device Association. The organization was rebranded in 2009 as
BioForward. Over the past decade our membership has grown to include key
industry sectors across a broad cross-section of biohealth specialties
including health IT, drug development, medical devices, and research
instrumentation and reagents. Our focus in 2017 is advocating on behalf
of Wisconsin’s industry strength in integrated health solutions and
research. We have implemented a Strength of Wisconsin Biohealth campaign
and placed emphasis that BioForward represents this impactful industry
for the state of Wisconsin.