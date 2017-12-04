Zero Gravity Solutions’ Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Signs An Exclusive Distribution Agreement For The Republic Of The Philippines

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zero
Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI),
an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its
technology derived from and designed for Space with significant
applications for agriculture on Earth, announced that its wholly-owned
subsidiary, BAM
Agricultural Solutions, (“BAM”), has signed an exclusive
distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Saraventures
Trading Corp. (“SaraVentures”), a subsidiary of the Lina
Group of Companies.
Under the terms of the Agreement, SaraVentures will be responsible for
importing BAM’s product, BAM-FX®, and will supervise the
sales, marketing, legal and administrative tasks necessary to introduce
and sell BAM-FX in the Philippines. The Agreement will be effective the
date immediately preceding the completion of registration and related
studies, which is estimated to take four months. Upon approval,
SaraVentures has committed to purchase 50,000 gallons of BAM-FX during
the first contract year of the Agreement.
“We are pleased that BAM-FX is being introduced to the multi-billion
dollar agricultural market in the Philippines by a subsidiary of the
Lina Group of Companies (LGC), one of the country’s largest, most
well-respected companies. LGC is known for its adoption of advanced
technologies in multiple industries and recognizes the value of the
potential increase in the yield and nutrient value of crops produced
within the country,” stated Dr.
Raveendran Pottathil, ZGSI’s Chief Technology Officer and Director
of Asian Business Development for BAM Agricultural Solutions.
“We recognize the importance of contributing to the continued
development of our nation’s agricultural industry and the significance
of providing quality crops to our country’s population,” stated Samuel
Bautista, President of Saraventures Trading Corp.
About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.
Zero
Gravity Solutions, Inc. (www.zerogsi.com)
is an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its
technology derived from and designed for Space with significant
applications on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing
valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. ZGSI’s two
primary categories of technologies aimed at sustainable agriculture are:
1) BAM-FX,
a cost effective, ionic micronutrient delivery system for plants
currently being introduced commercially into world agriculture by Zero
Gravity’s wholly owned subsidiary BAM
Agricultural Solutions 2) Directed
Selection™, utilized in the development and production, in the
prolonged zero/micro gravity environment of the International Space
Station, of large volumes of non-GMO, novel, patentable stem cells with
unique and beneficial characteristics.
About SaraVentures
SaraVentures is a worldwide marketer and distributor of high quality
Industrial minerals & raw materials in diversified industry verticals.
The company specializes in niche markets and possesses excellent product
sourcing capabilities so that the products reaches to the end customer
as per their specifications and technical standard norms. SaraVentures’
success comes from our good relations with the clients, leading
manufacturers, processors, representatives, regional partners and local
communities.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the
Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new
products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on
third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the
Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero
Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur
after the date on which such statements were made.