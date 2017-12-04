|
Quantum Dots That Emit Infrared Light Open New Window For Biological Imaging, Nature Biomedical Engineering Reveals
4/12/2017 6:53:23 AM
For certain frequencies of short-wave infrared light, most biological tissues are nearly as transparent as glass. Now, researchers have made tiny particles that can be injected into the body, where they emit those penetrating frequencies. The advance may provide a new way of making detailed images of internal body structures such as fine networks of blood vessels.
