'Neuron-Reading' Nanowires Could Accelerate Development Of Drugs For Neurological Diseases, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Study Reveals



4/12/2017 6:51:37 AM

A team led by engineers at the University of California San Diego has developed nanowires that can record the electrical activity of neurons in fine detail. The new nanowire technology could one day serve as a platform to screen drugs for neurological diseases and could enable researchers to better understand how single cells communicate in large neuronal networks.

