The Castleman Disease Collaborative Network Announces A Research Collaboration With Janssen R&D To Conduct A Proteomics Study Of Idiopathic Multicentric Castleman Disease

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Castleman
Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN), a global non-profit
organization dedicated to accelerating research and treatments
for Castleman disease (CD), a rare immunological disease, announced
today a collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, to
conduct a proteomics study of idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease
(iMCD), a deadly subtype of CD. This collaborative study has the
potential to improve diagnosis and treatment for iMCD patients. The
collaboration combines CDCN’s strong expertise in iMCD research and its
world-wide network of physician researchers with Janssen’s industry
leading iMCD research resources.
The causes of iMCD, one of three subtypes of CD, are unknown. About 1,0001
new cases of iMCD are diagnosed each year in the United States and
approximately 35% of patients die within five years of diagnosis2.
iMCD patients experience a wide spectrum of symptoms, from mild flu-like
symptoms to acute sepsis-like multiple organ system failure due to
uncontrolled immune system activation. Siltuximab, an anti-interleukin-6
monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, was approved by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration for treatment of iMCD in 2014. However, many
questions still exist related to iMCD, particularly for patients that do
not respond to siltuximab.
“Ever since I was diagnosed with iMCD ten years ago, I have been
dedicated to doing whatever I can to improve CD research and awareness.
We have made progress, but have important work ahead of us to understand
the causes of CD, and develop diagnostic tests and treatments for it,”
stated, Greg Pacheco, Board President of CDCN.
Recently, CDCN brought together a team of physicians and researchers to
establish the first-ever diagnostic criteria for iMCD, which was
published last month in the journal, Blood.
These criteria include clinical and pathology features, and diseases to
exclude. However, the diagnostic process can be time-consuming as there
is no definitive test for iMCD. Therefore, the aim of this study is to
identify molecules whose levels are specifically altered in the blood of
iMCD patients. The hope is that these molecules can be used to shorten
the time required to diagnose iMCD for critically ill patients and as
therapeutic targets for treatment of iMCD patients that do not respond
to current therapies. To accomplish these goals, the collaborators will
measure the level of approximately 1,300 analytes in more than 260 serum
samples collected from approximately 100 iMCD patients at various time
points during active disease.
This unprecedented collaboration reflects a trend towards greater
collaboration between industry, research foundations, and academia, as
well as continued interest in drug development for rare diseases.
Janssen will fund a significant portion of the project and contribute
iMCD serum samples that were collected as part of a previous clinical
trial. CDCN’s role in the collaboration includes, through its network of
physician scientists, partnering with seven academic institutes from
around the globe to contribute iMCD, related disease and ‘normal’ serum
samples and analyzing the results of the proteomic screen. CDCN will
also fund a portion of the project.
“It is unusual and creative for a pharmaceutical company to open up
their banks of samples for research and to do it in such a collaborative
fashion. Janssen’s commitment to fully leveraging its iMCD resources to
advance high-impact, patient-centric research demonstrates its
commitment to helping patients,” stated Pacheco. “The results of this
ambitious research project have the potential to shed significant light
on a poorly understood disease and improve survival for all CD patients.”
About Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN)
CDCN is a global initiative dedicated to accelerating research and
treatment for Castleman disease (CD) to improve survival for all
patients with CD. The CDCN’s innovative approach first involved building
a global community of over 400 physicians and researchers, assembling a
scientific advisory board of 28 experts from eight countries, and
supporting and engaging patients in research prioritization. Then, the
CDCN crowdsourced among the global community to identify gaps in medical
knowledge and determine high priority research projects. In parallel,
the CDCN connects and supports thousands of CD patients around the
world. Now, the CDCN recruits top researchers to conduct studies, and
works with patients, loved ones, and the public to raise funding to
enable these studies. More information is available at: www.CDCN.org
