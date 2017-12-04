High Point Clinical Trials Center Announces Initiative Providing Free Medical Screenings To Community

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High Point Clinical Trials Center (HPCTC) announced today a joint initiative with iCardiac Technologies, Inc. to support the patient outreach efforts undertaken by the Medical Team at HPCTC. iCardiac has agreed to provide electrocardiograms and spirometers to the local community clinic where physicians from HPCTC perform volunteer medical services.

"I wanted to thank our friends at iCardiac for providing access to cutting edge technology at the Community Clinic of High Point,” said Dr. Jonathan Austin, Principal Investigator at High Point Clinical Trials Center. “We are excited to participate in community-based medicine and support patients who may not have the financial resources to access primary and preventative medical services otherwise. With iCardiac’s help, we will now be able to offer quality EKGs and spirometry screenings to identify patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and guide them towards necessary treatments quickly.”

iCardiac is a leading core laboratory for cardiac safety and respiratory services renowned for supporting some of the largest global studies.

“We greatly admire this socially-conscious initiative undertaken by High Point Clinical Trials Center and are extremely proud to help support it,” said Alex Zapesochny, President & CEO of iCardiac. “Providing free access to this kind of medical screening will surely help many people in the community to slow the progression of their condition and improve their quality of life.”

Physician investigators working within the local free clinic environment provide much-needed medical attention to the community and an opportunity to share the benefits of participating in clinical trials. In that sense, screenings will allow High Point Clinical Trials Center to identify undiagnosed patients with COPD and begin building a database of future participants for promising respiratory based research studies. This effort aligns with HPCTC’s goal of providing access to Proof of Concept (POC) studies in Phase I/IIa by use of adaptive clinical trials involving both healthy normal subjects and patient populations.

“Beyond providing early development clinical trials expertise to our biopharmaceutical clients, innovative service providers such as HPCTC and iCardiac can and should come together to benefit patients,” said Dr. Lorraine M. Rusch, President of High Point Clinical Trials Center. “We value and appreciate the study volunteers who participate at our clinical trials center and wish to support their medical needs in kind.”

From Client to Clinic®

High Point Clinical Trials Center was founded by Dr. Adnan Mjalli in 2008 and since then High Point Clinical Trials Center (HPCTC) has transformed into a dedicated clinical trial facility which specializes in the execution of Phase I-III clinical trials. In addition to early development studies, HPCTC conducts studies across a range of therapeutic indications including metabolic, respiratory and CNS in a pleasant and comfortable environment managed by caring and experienced staff.

At the cutting edge of medical research, HPCTC is committed to community care, with HPCTC Physicians volunteering around the community and around the world to provide medical access to patients in need.

About iCardiac:

iCardiac Technologies, Inc. is an industry-leading centralized core laboratory for cardiac safety and respiratory testing services. It has a history of driving innovation across cardiac safety and pulmonary testing. The company serves eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, as well as numerous small and midsized pharma and biotechnology firms. For more information, please visit www.icardiac.com.