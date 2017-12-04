High Point Clinical Trials Center Announces Initiative Providing Free Medical Screenings To Community

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High
Point Clinical Trials Center (HPCTC) announced today a joint
initiative with iCardiac
Technologies, Inc. to support the patient outreach efforts
undertaken by the Medical Team at HPCTC. iCardiac has agreed to provide
electrocardiograms and spirometers to the local community clinic where
physicians from HPCTC perform volunteer medical services.
"I wanted to thank our friends at iCardiac for providing access to
cutting edge technology at the Community
Clinic of High Point,” said Dr. Jonathan Austin, Principal
Investigator at High Point Clinical Trials Center. “We are excited to
participate in community-based medicine and support patients who may not
have the financial resources to access primary and preventative medical
services otherwise. With iCardiac’s help, we will now be able to offer
quality EKGs and spirometry screenings to identify patients with Chronic
Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and guide them towards necessary
treatments quickly.”
iCardiac is a leading core laboratory for cardiac safety and respiratory
services renowned for supporting some of the largest global studies.
“We greatly admire this socially-conscious initiative undertaken by High
Point Clinical Trials Center and are extremely proud to help support
it,” said Alex Zapesochny, President & CEO of iCardiac. “Providing free
access to this kind of medical screening will surely help many people in
the community to slow the progression of their condition and improve
their quality of life.”
Physician investigators working within the local free clinic environment
provide much-needed medical attention to the community and an
opportunity to share the benefits of participating in clinical trials.
In that sense, screenings will allow High Point Clinical Trials Center
to identify undiagnosed patients with COPD and begin building a database
of future participants for promising respiratory based research studies.
This effort aligns with HPCTC’s goal of providing access to Proof of
Concept (POC) studies in Phase I/IIa by use of adaptive clinical trials
involving both healthy normal subjects and patient populations.
“Beyond providing early development clinical trials expertise to our
biopharmaceutical clients, innovative service providers such as HPCTC
and iCardiac can and should come together to benefit patients,” said Dr.
Lorraine M. Rusch, President of High Point Clinical Trials Center. “We
value and appreciate the study volunteers who participate at our
clinical trials center and wish to support their medical needs in kind.”
From Client to Clinic®
High
Point Clinical Trials Center was founded by Dr. Adnan Mjalli in 2008
and since then High Point Clinical Trials Center (HPCTC) has transformed
into a dedicated clinical trial facility which specializes in the
execution of Phase I-III clinical trials. In addition to early
development studies, HPCTC conducts studies across a range of
therapeutic indications including metabolic, respiratory and CNS in a
pleasant and comfortable environment managed by caring and experienced
staff.
At the cutting edge of medical research, HPCTC is committed to community
care, with HPCTC Physicians volunteering around the community and around
the world to provide medical access to patients in need.
About iCardiac:
iCardiac Technologies, Inc. is an industry-leading centralized core
laboratory for cardiac safety and respiratory testing services. It has a
history of driving innovation across cardiac safety and pulmonary
testing. The company serves eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical
companies, as well as numerous small and midsized pharma and
biotechnology firms. For more information, please visit www.icardiac.com.