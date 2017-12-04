WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE), a genetic medicines company
focused on developing targeted therapies for patients impacted by rare
diseases, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public
offering of its ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, WAVE
intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an
additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares sold in the public
offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the
offering will be sold by WAVE Life Sciences.
Jefferies, Leerink Partners and Mizuho Securities are acting as joint
book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to
market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether
or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms
of the offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and related
prospectus supplement forming part of a shelf registration statement on
Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 6, 2017. A
preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus
relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with
the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov,
copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC,
Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue,
2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (212) 336-7460, e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;
Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal
Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, telephone: (800) 808-7525, ext.
6132, e-mail: syndicate@leerink.com;
or from Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 320
Park Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022-6815, telephone (212)
205-7600, email: US-ECM@us.mizuho-sc.com.
The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus
supplement to be filed with the SEC.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these
securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other
jurisdiction.
About WAVE Life Sciences
WAVE Life Sciences is a genetic medicines company with an innovative and
proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform that WAVE is
using to design, develop and commercialize a broad pipeline of
first-in-class or best-in-class nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for
genetically defined diseases. WAVE is initially developing
oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the
expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of
dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.