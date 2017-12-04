Medical Device Innovation Consortium Announces Rachael L. Fleurence, Ph.D. Appointed As Executive Director Of The National Evaluation System For Health Technology Coordinating Center (NESTcc)

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) has announced Rachael L.
Fleurence, Ph.D. has been selected to serve as the National Evaluation
System for health Technology (NEST) Coordinating Center’s first
Executive Director effective April 24, 2017. She joins MDIC from the
Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) where she has led
PCORI’s initiative to build the National Patient-Centered Clinical
Research Network, or PCORnet, for the past five years. PCORnet has been
a transformational effort to engage patients and leverage electronic
health data to improve the speed and efficiency of clinical research in
the United-States.
In September 2016, MDIC was awarded $3M in seed funding by FDA to
establish the NEST Coordinating Center. The goal of NEST is to more
efficiently generate better evidence for medical device evaluation and
regulatory decision-making. A national evaluation system would generate
evidence across the total product lifecycle of medical devices by
strategically and systematically leveraging real-world evidence, and
applying advanced analytics to data tailored to the unique data needs
and innovation cycles of medical devices. The initial phase of the
project has been focused on hiring the executive director and
establishing coordinating center governance.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Fleurence lead the Coordinating Center,”
said MDIC Board Chairman Mike Minogue, President, CEO and Chairman of
Abiomed. “The first step in building a strong organization is hiring the
right leadership. Rachael is an established leader with direct
experience in building a national data network.”
In accepting the position as Executive Director, Dr. Fleurence said, “I
am thrilled to lead this exciting initiative between stakeholders across
the medical technology ecosystem under the auspices of the MDIC. With
its key objectives of ensuring safety, expediting patient access, and
enabling innovation, I believe that NEST has the potential to truly
transform the medical device ecosystem over the next few years.”
“Bringing on a leader with experience building patient-centered data
networks is critical to the success of the Coordinating Center,” said
Jeffrey Shuren, M.D., J.D. director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and
Radiological Health. “We look forward to collaborating with Dr.
Fleurence to build a sustainable Coordinating Center for NEST.”
“We have greatly appreciated Rachael’s energetic leadership as she
guided PCORnet to stability and achievement,” said Dr. Joe Selby, PCORI
Executive Director. “We’ll miss her immensely, but NEST is a perfect
next step and she’s the ideal choice to further the vision we share of
harnessing clinical data and stakeholder input in service of the
research needs of patients, clinicians, policymakers, and manufacturers.”
“I have had the privilege of observing Rachael’s leadership firsthand in
her role on the MDIC Board of Directors,” said Bill Murray, President
and CEO of MDIC. “With her hiring, we have taken a major step in
ensuring the success of the Coordinating Center.”
The initial focus of Dr. Fleurence will be to establish the Coordinating
Center governance structure and identifying demonstration projects that
pilot methods for tracking medical device data and patient-reported
outcomes through the use of real-world evidence.
About Medical Device Innovation Consortium
Founded in 2012,
the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) is the first
public-private partnership created with the sole objective of advancing
medical device regulatory science throughout the total product life
cycle. MDIC’s mission is to promote public health through science and
technology and to enhance trust and confidence among stakeholders. We
work in the pre-competitive space to facilitate development of methods,
tools, and approaches that enhance understanding and improve evaluation
of product safety, quality, and effectiveness. Our initiatives improve
product safety and patient access to cutting-edge medical technology
while reducing cost and time to market. For more information, visit www.mdic.org.