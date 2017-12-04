SynteractHCR Continues To Show International Clinical Trial Expertise By Participating In European Conferences This Spring

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynteractHCR,
a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), will
present and exhibit at several European biopharma events this spring.
The events include Clinical Trials in Central and Eastern Europe on
April 11 – 12, ePharma Day 2017 on May 3 and Outsourcing in Clinical
Trials (OCT) Europe on May 16 – 17.
Dr.
Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, global vice president of medical and
regulatory affairs, will present at Session 2, “Update on Regulation,
Compliance, Legal & Ethical Legislative Developments” on
Tuesday, April 25, at 9:55 a.m. at Clinical
Trials in Central and Eastern Europe in Budapest, Hungary. With more
than 26 years of regulatory affairs leadership experience, Dr.
Dehlinger-Kremer will provide invaluable insight on the latest clinical
trial regulatory initiatives. Attendees will leave the presentation with
a better understanding on how a regulatory agency can support earlier
access to medical products.
At ePharma
Day 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, Dr. Dehlinger-Kremer, with others
serving on the scientific board, will provide opening remarks and
welcome conference attendees on Wednesday, May 3, at 9:30 a.m. That same
day, SynteractHCR Director Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Ludwig Baumann, will
present “EU Portal and Database – User Acceptance Testing and Status
of Implementation” at 12:10 p.m.
SynteractHCR will make its final spring European conference stop in
Barcelona for OCT
Europe, and will exhibit at booth #7. OCT Europe brings together
executives working within clinical operations and outsourcing across
Europe, providing the opportunity for attendees to discuss current
challenges in the industry.
Attendees interested in meeting with the SynteractHCR team at these
events may contact Chief Commercial Officer Matt Smith at 760-268-8200
or matt.smith@synteracthcr.com.
Visit SynteractHCR's full schedule of events
and follow its social channels on LinkedIn
and Twitter
for live updates during all conferences.
About SynteractHCR
SynteractHCR is a full-service contract research organization with a
successful two-decade track
record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical
companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has
conducted Phase I-IV studies on six continents and 60 countries,
offering expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, with notable depth
in oncology, immunotherapy, CNS, infectious disease, endocrinology,
cardiovascular and respiratory, among other indications. With its “Shared
Work – Shared Vision” philosophy, SynteractHCR provides customized
services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery
of quality data to help bring tomorrow’s treatments to patients.