SynteractHCR Continues To Show International Clinical Trial Expertise By Participating In European Conferences This Spring

International CRO focuses on regulatory changes while exhibiting and presenting at spring biopharma events

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SynteractHCR, a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), will present and exhibit at several European biopharma events this spring. The events include Clinical Trials in Central and Eastern Europe on April 11 – 12, ePharma Day 2017 on May 3 and Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) Europe on May 16 – 17.

Dr. Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, global vice president of medical and regulatory affairs, will present at Session 2, “Update on Regulation, Compliance, Legal & Ethical Legislative Developments” on Tuesday, April 25, at 9:55 a.m. at Clinical Trials in Central and Eastern Europe in Budapest, Hungary. With more than 26 years of regulatory affairs leadership experience, Dr. Dehlinger-Kremer will provide invaluable insight on the latest clinical trial regulatory initiatives. Attendees will leave the presentation with a better understanding on how a regulatory agency can support earlier access to medical products.

At ePharma Day 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany, Dr. Dehlinger-Kremer, with others serving on the scientific board, will provide opening remarks and welcome conference attendees on Wednesday, May 3, at 9:30 a.m. That same day, SynteractHCR Director Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Ludwig Baumann, will present “EU Portal and Database – User Acceptance Testing and Status of Implementation” at 12:10 p.m.

SynteractHCR will make its final spring European conference stop in Barcelona for OCT Europe, and will exhibit at booth #7. OCT Europe brings together executives working within clinical operations and outsourcing across Europe, providing the opportunity for attendees to discuss current challenges in the industry.

Attendees interested in meeting with the SynteractHCR team at these events may contact Chief Commercial Officer Matt Smith at 760-268-8200 or matt.smith@synteracthcr.com.

Visit SynteractHCR's full schedule of events and follow its social channels on LinkedIn and Twitter for live updates during all conferences.

About SynteractHCR

SynteractHCR is a full-service contract research organization with a successful two-decade track record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has conducted Phase I-IV studies on six continents and 60 countries, offering expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, with notable depth in oncology, immunotherapy, CNS, infectious disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular and respiratory, among other indications. With its “Shared Work – Shared Vision” philosophy, SynteractHCR provides customized services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery of quality data to help bring tomorrow’s treatments to patients.