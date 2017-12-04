|
Wait For It! Trump Tapped Republican Congressman to Become the Next "Drug Czar"
4/12/2017 6:24:17 AM
Pennsylvania Congressman Tom Marino is expected to step down from his seat to take on a new role in the Trump administration. Multiple sources tell CBS News that Marino will head up the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), assuming the informal title of drug czar.
A source familiar with personnel moves in the White House says that Marino is in the final stages of completing his paperwork and an official announcement is forthcoming.
comments powered by