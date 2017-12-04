Mazor Robotics Receives FDA Clearance For Spinal Deformity Correction Planning Software For The Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform

CAESAREA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE: MZOR)(NASDAQGM: MZOR), a pioneer and leader
in the field of surgical guidance systems, has received FDA clearance
for its Mazor X Align™ software. Mazor X Align is designed to assist
surgeons in planning spinal deformity correction and spinal alignment
for procedures performed with the Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform.
The new software will be demonstrated during exhibit hours at the 2017
American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific
Meeting in Los Angeles, CA, April 22-26.
Mazor X Align leverages Mazor Robotics’ extensive experience in
pre-operative planning, image processing, computerized anatomy
recognition, and registration of different imaging modalities. It is the
latest module to be added to the Mazor X proprietary Pre-operative
Analytics software suite, and enables surgeons to create a
patient-specific, three-dimensional spinal alignment plan. The 3D plan
simulates an entire spine, allowing pre-operative estimation of the
impact of a planned surgical correction on the patient’s posture
post-operatively, considering segmental range-of-motion and final
alignment parameters.
According to Ori Hadomi, CEO of Mazor Robotics, “Mazor X Align is the
product of Mazor’s development program and represents our innovative
pipeline and visionary team experience. We are dedicated to pushing the
envelope bringing to the market advanced products and applications in
order to benefit an increasing number of patients suffering from
difficult conditions and supporting the medical professionals serving
them.”
Mazor X Align will be released to a selection of Mazor X customers in
early May. This early release will be followed by a widespread release
during the second half of 2017.
During AANS, Mazor Robotics will be hosting the following special
presentations at booth #1423:
Presentation: Clinical Experience with Mazor Robotics Guidance
Systems
Presenter: Dr. Jae Y. Lim
Date:
Monday, April 24
Time: 1:00 – 2:00 pm
Presentation: Initial Case Series with Mazor Robotics’ Next
Gen System: Mazor X™
Presenter: Dr. Donald M. Whiting
Date:
Monday, April 24
Time: 3:30 – 4:00 pm
About Mazor
Mazor Robotics (TASE: MZOR; NASDAQGM: MZOR) believes in healing through
innovation by developing and introducing revolutionary technologies and
products aimed at redefining the gold standard of quality care. Mazor
Robotics Guidance Systems enable surgeons to conduct spine and brain
procedures in an accurate and secure manner. For more information,
please visit MazorRobotics.com.
