It's Official: Ovid CEO Just Filed for $86 Million IPO

Ovid Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $86.3 million - sec filingOvid Therapeutics Inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "OVID"Ovid Therapeutics Inc - Citigroup, Cowen And Company, William Blair and JMP Securities are underwriters to IPO