Rasna Therapeutics (ATVM) Announces Upgrade To OTCQX

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:RASP), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on delivering novel therapeutics and
biomarkers for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, today announced it
has qualified and is now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, operated by
OTC Markets Group.
The OTCQX market is reserved for established, investor-focused U.S. and
global companies that meet high financial standards, provide timely news
and disclosure to investors, and are sponsored by a professional
third-party advisor.
“The uplisting of Rasna Therapeutics to OTCQX is an important stepping
stone on our development path,” commented Alessandro Padova, Chairman of
Rasna Therapeutics, “As we look to expand our portfolio of therapeutics
under development, our entry into a more liquid market should provide
the benefits of access to a broader pool of capital and greater
visibility within the financial community, progressing towards a full
listing on Nasdaq in due course.”
U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level
2 quotes for RASP on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RASP/filings
###
About Rasna Therapeutics, Inc.
Rasna Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused primarily on
the high unmet need that exists for leukemias. Rasna’s primary
indication is acute myeloid leukemia (AML) which may be fatal within
weeks to months, has a 5-year survival rate of only about 25% and very
poor prospects for long-term survival of patients. The company has a
balanced portfolio with clinical programs targeting three druggable
intervention points with potential to improve safety and efficacy of
current AML combination therapies, around which it has robust IP and
substantial freedom to operate: RASP-101, an established
anticancer therapeutic for treating nucleophosmin (NPM1) mutated acute
myeloid leukemia (AML); RASP-201, an inhibitor of lysine specific
histone demethylase 1 (LSD1 or KDM1A), which is overexpressed in several
human cancers including AML and plays an important role in epigenetic
modification that contributes to cellular proliferation; and, RASP-301,
an high affinity NPM1 binding molecules exhibiting selective cytotoxic
activity on AML cells.
Rasna Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Rasna Therapeutics’
business and Rasna Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to publicly
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise.