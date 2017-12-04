Seven Bridges Brings Simons Foundation’s Genome Diversity Project Dataset To The Cloud

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven
Bridges, the biomedical data analysis company, today announced that
it has made the Simons
Genome Diversity Project (SGDP) dataset available for analysis by
researchers via the Seven Bridges Platform.
The SGDP is the largest dataset of human genetic variation ever
collected, including whole genomes from 300 individuals representing 142
diverse populations across the globe. The SGDP dataset is now available
for Seven Bridges Platform users to analyze in conjunction with their
own data and other large datasets including The
Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and the Cancer
Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE). The Platform is used by thousands of
researchers around the world to drive research and development in the
world’s largest biopharmaceutical organizations.
“Partnering with Seven Bridges will put this diverse and unique dataset
into the hands of more researchers, in turn, speeding the discovery
process,” said Dr. David Reich of Harvard Medical School, one of the
directors of the project. “One of the most important components of
scientific practice is the ability of scientists to replicate analysis,
reanalyze data, build on it and come to their own conclusions. The Seven
Bridges Platform and tools provide a new way for researchers all over
the world to leverage our data and make new discoveries.”
The SGDP dataset is particularly valuable to researchers because it
differs from most other large-scale genomic datasets. The Simons
Foundation selected samples with the explicit intent of capturing as
much geographic, anthropological, and linguistic diversity as possible.
As a result, this dataset captures modern human genetic diversity that
is not well represented in other genomics datasets. As a result, the
SGDP dataset provides valuable guidance to understand evolutionary
pressures towards identifying important parameters in the search for
disease-related genes. Once researchers identify data of interest, it
can be immediately imported into their project to build reproducible
bioinformatic analyses.
“The Simons’ Foundation has long been committed to advancing the
frontiers of scientific research, with a focus on creating
collaborations that will generate discovery for years to come.” said
Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, CEO of Seven Bridges. “The release of SGDP on
our Platform will help researchers around the world more effectively use
this powerful dataset.”
More information on the Simons Genome Diversity Project dataset is
available on the Seven
Bridges blog.
About Seven Bridges
Seven Bridges is the biomedical data
analysis company accelerating breakthroughs in genomics research for
cancer, drug development and precision medicine. The scalable,
cloud-based Seven Bridges Platform empowers rapid, collaborative
analysis of millions of genomes in concert with other forms of
biomedical data. Thousands of researchers in government, biotech,
pharmaceutical and academic labs use Seven Bridges, including three of
the largest genomics projects in the world: U.S. National Cancer
Institute’s Cancer Genomics Cloud pilot, the Million Veteran Program,
and Genomics England’s 100,000 Genomes Project. As the NIH’s only
commercial Trusted Partner, Seven Bridges authenticates and authorizes
access to one of the world’s largest cancer genomics dataset. Named one
of the world’s smartest companies by MIT Technology Review, Seven
Bridges has offices in Cambridge, Mass.; Belgrade; London; Istanbul; and
San Francisco.