NDRI Supports Groundbreaking Pilot HIV Donor Recovery Project

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI) has been awarded a
research subcontract of $225,453 to support the National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Division of Clinical Research
(DCR) HIV Replication Study aimed at improving HIV treatment.
The effort is being coordinated at the Frederick National Laboratory for
Cancer Research, whose prime contractor, Leidos Biomedical Research,
Inc., issued the subcontract to NDRI. Under the agreement, NDRI will
pilot a HIV tissue procurement program beginning in early 2017.
Through its network of Tissue Source Sites (TSS), NDRI aims to collect
high-quality biospecimens for the purpose of studying the replication of
HIV in the various potential tissue reservoirs in patients whose viral
load is suppressed. Analyses will be conducted at the Frederick National
Lab.
The overall goal of the NIAID DCR HIV Replication Study is to increase
the understanding of viral latency in infected cells and persistent
low-level HIV replication in tissue reservoirs, and then to use this
understanding to improve HIV therapies. The objective is to collect a
variety of tissue types from 10 deceased donors with HIV, and conduct
DNA and RNA analysis of the viral strains that persist in cellular
compartments within different tissue types. NDRI will work with multiple
TSS types to identify patients who are eligible for this project and who
die from reasons other than their HIV infection.
About NDRI
The National
Disease Research Interchange (NDRI) is the nation’s leading source
of human tissues, cells and organs for scientific research. A
not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization founded in 1980, NDRI is funded
in part by the National Institutes of Health, public and private
foundations and organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology
corporations. NDRI is a 24/7 operation that partners with a nationwide
network of over 130 tissue source sites (TSS), including organ
procurement organizations (OPO), tissue banks, eye banks, and hospitals.
The TSS, are distributed throughout the USA, in 45 states, with
concentrations in major metropolitan areas on both the east and west
coasts. Their wide geographic distribution allows NDRI to provide
biospecimens from donor populations with diverse demographics and also
facilitates the timely and efficient provision of fresh tissues directly
to researchers across the country. By serving as the liaison between
procurement sources and the research community, NDRI is uniquely
positioned to support breakthrough advances and discoveries that can
affect advances in the treatment and cure of human diseases.
About the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research
The Frederick
National Lab is dedicated to improving human health through
discovery and innovation in the biomedical sciences, focusing on cancer,
AIDS, and emerging infectious diseases. The lab is headquartered 50
miles north of Washington, D.C., in Frederick, MD., and is sponsored by
the National Cancer Institute, part of the U.S. National Institutes of
Health.