Definiens AG To Host International Symposium For Tissue Phenomics

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definiens, the pioneer in Tissue Phenomics solutions for diagnostics and clinical development, today announced that additional seating has been added to the company’s upcoming annual conference, The International Symposium for Tissue Phenomics, taking place April 25-26, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Tissue Phenomics, the use of unique tissue signatures correlated to genetic and patient outcome data to develop precise and powerful tissue-based diagnostics, continues to be a decisive tool in oncology personalized medicine.

Definiens’ Symposium focuses on dynamic immunotherapy advancements and the powerful convergence of computational science, bioinformatics and digital pathology through the use of big data to support the promising space of precision medicine.

This year’s event will feature presentations and discussions by leading, distinguished researchers and speakers, including:

Corinne Berclaz, Imaging Specialist, Roche

Simone Bianco, IBM Research & Rock Star Employee

Ken Bloom, Head of Oncology & Immunotherapy, Human Longevity

Sebastian Brandner, Professor of Neuropathy, Head of Division, University College London Institute of Neurology

Joachim Deeg, Professor of Medicine, Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center

Bernard Fox, Chief, Molecular & Tumor Immunology, Providence Cancer Center

Heike Grabsch, Professor of GI Pathology, University Medical Center of Maastricht

James Gulley, Director of the Medical Oncology Service & Head, National Cancer Center NIH

David Harrison, Symposium Co-Chair School of Medicine, University of St. Andrews

Babis Hatzikirou, Group Leader, Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research

Cyrus Hedvat, Director of Pathology, BMS

Ron Herbst, VP Oncology, MedImmune

Mischa Houtkamp, Senior Scientist, Genmab

Ryan Hutchinson, Immuno-oncology and Digital Pathology Fellow, Centre for Translational Pathology, The University of Melbourne

Dirk Jäger, Professor of Medical Oncology, NCT Heidelberg

Bahija Jallal, EVP AstraZeneca and Head of MedImmune

Hartmut Juhl, Founder & CEO, Indivumed

Arne Ostman, Professor of Molecular Oncology, Pathology Karolinska Institute

Lawrence Weiss, Medical Director, NeoGenomics

The annual Symposium addresses the most critical issues in oncology. "The question is no longer whether digital pathology has a role in clinical practice, but rather how revolutionary that role should be," says David Harrison, Symposium Co-Chair School of Medicine, North Haugh University of St. Andrews.

Ralf Huss, CMO at Definiens shares that, “Tissue Phenomics is a core competence for advanced image analysis solutions & multi-dimensional applications. The use of Quantitative Pathology Biomarker Analysis is becoming more prevalent and sophisticated in its use in Clinical Trials and Diagnostics for Immuno-Oncology.”

From generic solutions to complex multidimensional applications Tissue Phenomics has become the core technology for advanced image analysis and data mining along the entire value chain. The use of quantitative and informative pathology with added spatial information and computational excellence provides an unprecedented opportunity for the identification of novel biomarker solutions in clinical development and precision diagnostics for immuno-oncology.

The symposium takes place from April 25-26, 2017 at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam. To register online please visit www.tissuephenomics.com

