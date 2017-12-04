 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Definiens AG To Host International Symposium For Tissue Phenomics



4/12/2017 6:07:55 AM

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Definiens, the pioneer in Tissue Phenomics solutions for diagnostics and clinical development, today announced that additional seating has been added to the company’s upcoming annual conference, The International Symposium for Tissue Phenomics, taking place April 25-26, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Tissue Phenomics, the use of unique tissue signatures correlated to genetic and patient outcome data to develop precise and powerful tissue-based diagnostics, continues to be a decisive tool in oncology personalized medicine.

Definiens’ Symposium focuses on dynamic immunotherapy advancements and the powerful convergence of computational science, bioinformatics and digital pathology through the use of big data to support the promising space of precision medicine.

This year’s event will feature presentations and discussions by leading, distinguished researchers and speakers, including:

  • Corinne Berclaz, Imaging Specialist, Roche
  • Simone Bianco, IBM Research & Rock Star Employee
  • Ken Bloom, Head of Oncology & Immunotherapy, Human Longevity
  • Sebastian Brandner, Professor of Neuropathy, Head of Division, University College London Institute of Neurology
  • Joachim Deeg, Professor of Medicine, Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center
  • Bernard Fox, Chief, Molecular & Tumor Immunology, Providence Cancer Center
  • Heike Grabsch, Professor of GI Pathology, University Medical Center of Maastricht
  • James Gulley, Director of the Medical Oncology Service & Head, National Cancer Center NIH
  • David Harrison, Symposium Co-Chair School of Medicine, University of St. Andrews
  • Babis Hatzikirou, Group Leader, Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
  • Cyrus Hedvat, Director of Pathology, BMS
  • Ron Herbst, VP Oncology, MedImmune
  • Mischa Houtkamp, Senior Scientist, Genmab
  • Ryan Hutchinson, Immuno-oncology and Digital Pathology Fellow, Centre for Translational Pathology, The University of Melbourne
  • Dirk Jäger, Professor of Medical Oncology, NCT Heidelberg
  • Bahija Jallal, EVP AstraZeneca and Head of MedImmune
  • Hartmut Juhl, Founder & CEO, Indivumed
  • Arne Ostman, Professor of Molecular Oncology, Pathology Karolinska Institute
  • Lawrence Weiss, Medical Director, NeoGenomics

The annual Symposium addresses the most critical issues in oncology. "The question is no longer whether digital pathology has a role in clinical practice, but rather how revolutionary that role should be," says David Harrison, Symposium Co-Chair School of Medicine, North Haugh University of St. Andrews.

Ralf Huss, CMO at Definiens shares that, “Tissue Phenomics is a core competence for advanced image analysis solutions & multi-dimensional applications. The use of Quantitative Pathology Biomarker Analysis is becoming more prevalent and sophisticated in its use in Clinical Trials and Diagnostics for Immuno-Oncology.”

From generic solutions to complex multidimensional applications Tissue Phenomics has become the core technology for advanced image analysis and data mining along the entire value chain. The use of quantitative and informative pathology with added spatial information and computational excellence provides an unprecedented opportunity for the identification of novel biomarker solutions in clinical development and precision diagnostics for immuno-oncology.

The symposium takes place from April 25-26, 2017 at the NH Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky in Amsterdam. To register online please visit www.tissuephenomics.com

About Definiens

Definiens improves patient lives by unlocking the tissue phenome. In oncology, therapeutic strategies have shifted from a direct assault on cancer cells to recruiting the immune system for that purpose. Definiens’ mission is to accelerate breakthroughs for this approach by helping scientists leverage Tissue Phenomics to deepen understanding of disease biology and immune system mechanisms, to bring multi-omics data into a cancer-relevant context, and to facilitate the translation of new insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Definiens vision is to create unique patient profiles for an individualized standard of care, where patients experience fewer side effects and live longer.

Definiens' Tissue Phenomics approach was awarded the 2013 Frost and Sullivan Company of the Year Award for Global Tissue Diagnostics and Pathology Imaging. For more information, please visit: www.definiens.com.

Definiens
Lina Willis
Global Marketing and Scientific Conferences Manager
lwillis@definiens.com


