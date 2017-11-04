Rich Pharma Welcomes New Board Member

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: RCHA) ("Rich" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies in oncology, announced today Carole A. Salvador, Psy.D has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Salvador is joining our Board. We believe her extensive experience in psychopharmacology will be an asset as we are planning on extending our trials and broadening our pipeline," said Mr. Chang.

"I am looking forward to bringing my years of experience in developing businesses to bear here at Rich Pharmaceuticals. Ben has done a great job nurturing our technologies and I look forward to making a significant contribution as we move into clinical trials," stated Dr. Salvador.

Dr. Salvador brings to Rich Pharmaceuticals management, business and scientific research experience and psychopharmacology expertise. Dr. Salvador created and manages a Clinical, Coaching and Organizational Consulting practice, Affiliates in Psychology and Education, for over 30 years. During this period she was also a principal in the organizational consulting firm of Cogent Resources. Dr. Salvador has consulted to small and medium sized businesses in the for-profit and non-profit sectors. Most recently her business consulting has focused on family owned and managed companies.

Prior to her career in Applied Psychology, she worked in Biochemistry research at Cornell Medical School and Pharmacology research at Burroughs Wellcome which is now part of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). She has expertise and holds a certificate in psychopharmacology. Dr. Salvador received her Doctor of Psychology from Rutgers University in Applied Psychology and a B.S. in the Biological Sciences from New York University. In addition to her certification in Psychopharmacology, she completed a post-doctoral fellowship in Community Systems and a post-doctoral program in Organizational Development and Consultation at the William Alanson White Institute.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans, and our ability to obtain financing from GHS Investments. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to commence clinical trials and to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.