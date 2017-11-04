SV Life Sciences Changes Name To SV Health Investors To Better Reflect The Firm's Longstanding Strategy And Focus

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) -

SV Life Sciences has changed its name to SV Health Investors , the healthcare and life sciences venture capital and growth equity firm announced today.

The new name is geared to better reflect the firm's longstanding strategy and multi-sector focus. The firm targets early-stage opportunities in biotechnology; early-stage and revenue-stage opportunities in medical devices; and growth equity investments for later-stage businesses in healthcare services and digital health.

SV team members have deep healthcare domain expertise, extensive operating experience and broad networks. They apply these qualities to their work with portfolio companies as hands-on advisers and partners, from formation or recapitalization to exit.

SV Health Investors' funds have approximately $2.0 billion of capital commitments under management. Over the past 20 years, SV has invested in over 175 companies. The firm is headquartered in Boston and has offices in London and San Francisco.

