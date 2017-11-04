AV1 Group Subsidiary Receives Contract From The State Of California

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVOP), is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, by virtue of its certification as a "Small Business Owned" company in the State of California, has successfully landed an order for cutting edge lighting fixtures. These custom lighting solutions, designed with a state-of-the-art internal camera, will serve to illuminate and protect the facility's perimeters.

The LED series slated for delivery is an intelligent lighting solution enhanced with the capability to provide street-wide wireless access for many different applications. Having the ability to utilize all-in-one housing that incorporates a wireless MESH radio, this advanced set up enable remote access and monitoring of infrastructure and allow secure access for a number of practical and beneficial surveillance applications.

This ground-breaking technology consists of LED lights which function both day and night, featuring a cellphone blocking mechanism that restricts unauthorized cell phone usage, particularly cell phones that are smuggled in for inmate use, keeping authorized phones like those owned by the staff, un-restricted and open for use. "Because our technology is so cost-effective and versatile, we believe that this is only the first of many contract opportunities that we have the potential to win," stated Bryen Beglinger, Chief Executive Officer of AV1 Group, Inc.

The Federal government sets aside certain contract bid opportunities to exclusively provide for small businesses. To compete for these contracts, one must meet the Federal government's definition of a small business, and become registered as a vendor with the government.

Beglinger concluded, "We are very pleased to have been engaged by the state of California to bring our progressive LED technology to a state facility. We were diligent to discover the spectrum of needs and detail our innovative equipment system accordingly," stated Bryen Beglinger, Chief Executive Officer of AV1 Group, Inc.

The Company recently announced the successful acquisition of X-Fire Smart Systems; provider of LED lighting, Smart Grid Technology, Wireless Controlled Systems, Smart Parking Meters, Charging Stations, Utility Meters, and Picocell Technology, in an advantageous equity-based transaction. The global "Smart Cities" market is expected to increase from about $411 billion in 2014 to $1.1 trillion by 2019, at an annual growth rate of 22.5 percent, according to a "Smart Cities Market" report by Markets and Markets.

By virtue of revenues exceeding 2.4 Million Dollars over the past two years, this acquisition brings a strategic revenue producing asset to AV1 Group's diversified portfolio of emerging companies. Having launched 5 years ago, X-Fire brings to the table the ability to capitalize on technologically advanced "Smart" solutions, enabling the Company to expand its reach into an advantageous range of new sectors. For more information please visit http://xfiresmartsystems.com/.

AV1 Group is actively continuing to develop the ventures recently announced, and intends to keep shareholders fully informed as projects unfold.

About AV1 Group, Inc.: AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group, Inc.'s comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group, Inc. explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships; preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets. For more information, visit: http://www.av1group.com/

