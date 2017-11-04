|
Berlin E-Health Start-Up DIPAT Receives Multimillion Investment And Moves To Leipzig
4/11/2017 3:02:46 PM
The e-health start-up DIPAT has been offering a novel online service for living wills and emergency data since early 2016. The company has now received EUR 2 million from investors. Using the funds, DIPAT intends to expand its service and become the market leader in Germany. For this purpose, the company, which has been working at SpinLab – The HHL Accelerator since last fall, will move its head office to Leipzig.
"DIPAT closes a supply gap – the one for effective living wills," says ER doctor and founder Dr. med. Paul Brandenburg. "Conventional living wills often fail when an actual emergency occurs. They lack medical precision, regular updates and availability when needed. DIPAT has solved all of this."
Full digital service for individual effective living wills
Technologiegründerfonds Sachsen (TGFS) and Madsack Mediengruppe from Hannover are the investors. Both view DIPAT as an ideal example for meaningful digitalization in health care and communication. They have secured themselves a minority stake in the Series A round. Markus H. Michalow of TGFS praises the innovative offer, saying, "DIPAT translates complex medical relationships into an easily understandable question-answer format for the user. This allows the general public to create effective individualized living wills."
DIPAT offers a full digital service for living wills as well as other medical emergency data including the appointment of a legal representative for health care, appointment of health care proxy, organ donation details, contact data of the next of kin, preexisting conditions and medication. It includes continuous updates of all documents, their availability for doctors at any time and the notification of contacts in an emergency. The introductory price is EUR 48 for four years. It is partially covered by health insurance providers.
DIPAT views its new location in Leipzig as a deciding advantage. "E-health is an industry with enormous potential. However, so far, the German health care system has hardly been open to innovation and new service providers," says Brandenburg. "If Germany wants to keep up with the next industry of the future, it requires real political effort. The Free State of Saxony, the City of Leipzig and our investors have recognized this need and are acting on it," says the founder. "We got into contact with them thanks to SpinLab – The HHL Accelerator."
About SpinLab – The HHL Accelerator
SpinLab – The HHL Accelerator supports innovative founding projects with the implementation and growth of their ventures. In addition to intensive coaching, the founding teams will also benefit from a high-caliber mentoring program as well as numerous contacts to investors, established companies and other founders. They can use a co-working office with state-of-the art equipment on the premises of Spinnerei, an old cotton mill now serving as a center for creativity, and will gain access to various technologies offered by partners. Even after completing the program, the startup teams are supported in their recruiting efforts, they can plan their expansion through an international exchange program and they get the opportunity to rent office space next to SpinLab. The founders will be able to use all offers free of charge when they are accepted for the six-month program. The accelerator is funded through contributions from investors and established companies such as Deutsche Postbank, Porsche, CMS Hasche Sigle, Deutsche Bank, Doberman Ventures, DZ Bank, ergo Versicherungen, Grazia Equity, Heinz Dürr Invest, High-Tech Gründerfonds, KPMG, Madsack Mediengruppe, Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Sachsen, Quarton International, the City of Leipzig taskforce – Management on Demand and Technologiegründerfonds Sachsen. Thanks to a collaboration with the City of Leipzig, each team receives EUR 6,000 in start-up funds. www.spinlab.co
About HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management
With over 165 start-ups established by HHL alumni over the past 20 years, HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management has developed into an incubator for company creation. The founders' entrepreneurial commitment has created more than 2,800 jobs already. In 2013, 2014, and 1017 HHL reached one of three first places as the best entrepreneurial universities in Germany in the Start-Up Radar ranking published by Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft (Founders' Association of German Science) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BWMi). According to the Financial Times, HHL ranks first in Germany and fifth globally for its entrepreneurship focus within the M.Sc. and EMBA programs. www.hhl.de/EntrepreneurialGraduateSchool
comments powered by