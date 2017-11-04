MorphoSys AG Release: How To Maintain Equal Focus On Drug Safety, Efficacy, Patient Recruitment And Monitoring

|
4/11/2017 2:29:41 PM
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) will present at the following conferences:
10th Kempen Life Sciences Conference
Date: April 19, 2017
Venue: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Presenter: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys AG
UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Date: May 22/23, 2017
Venue: New York, NY, USA
Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG
Berenberg European Conference
Date: May 24, 2017
Venue: Tarrytown, NY, USA
Presenter: Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG
A PDF version of the presentation will be provided at www.morphosys.com.
The Annual General Meeting of MorphoSys AG will take place on May 17, 2017 in Munich. A live webcast of the event and all related information are available on www.morphosys.com/agm.
About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®, 100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
