Worldwide Clinical Trials Expert To Lead Roundtable Discussion At World Orphan Drug Congress
4/11/2017 2:21:08 PM
MORRISVILLE, NC, APRIL 11, 2017 – Leslie Wetherell, Executive Director, Project Management and Rare Disease Franchise Lead at Worldwide Clinical Trials (www.worldwide.com), will lead a roundtable discussion, titled “Overcoming Operational Challenges in Rare Disease Trials,” during the World Orphan Drug Congress (WODC) 2017, being held April 19-21 in Washington D.C.
Drawing upon more than 20 years of expertise within the pharmaceutical industry, including operational experience in over 40 countries, Wetherell’s WODC roundtable discussion will explore the unique operational challenges of rare disease trials. Topics will include challenges with feasibility, patient pathways, patient and site engagement, and quality. Wetherell will lead the discussion on Thursday, April 20 at 12:40 p.m. ET at roundtable #8.
“There continues to be increasing interest around rare disease clinical research, both because of the need to discover therapies to help patients in need, and also because of favorable changes in regulatory guidance that opens up a quicker path to market for rare disease drugs,” explained Wetherell. “However, rare disease clinical trials present some unique challenges, which is what we’ll be exploring during the WODC roundtable.”
More than 150 speakers from across the globe will address the 1,000 WODC attendees, who are professionals from big pharma, biotech, payers, patient groups, academics and government bodies. They will explore emerging trends in orphan disease research and scientific breakthroughs in digital health, biosimilars, gene therapy, and more. Worldwide, which has participated in the design, execution, and analysis of more than 50 studies in orphan diseases, will showcase its services at WODC booth #311.
About Worldwide Clinical Trials
Worldwide Clinical Trials employs more than 1,400 professionals around the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia and Asia. One of the world’s leading, full-service contract research organizations (CROs), we partner with sponsors in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to deliver fully integrated clinical development and bioanalytical services, extending from first-in-human through phase IV studies. Grounded in medicine and science, we help sponsors move from discovery into clinical development and commercialization across a range of therapeutic areas, including neuroscience, cardiovascular diseases, immune-mediated inflammatory disorders (IMID), and rare diseases. For more information, visit Worldwide.com.
