CryoLife (CRY) Announces Release Date And Teleconference Call Details For 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY), a leading medical device and tissue processing company focused on cardiac surgery, announced today that 2017 first quarter financial results will be released on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 after the market closes. On Thursday, April 27, 2017 the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CryoLife, Inc.

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 8:00 a.m. A replay of the teleconference will be available April 27 through May 3 and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13659245.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed by going to the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website at www.cryolife.com and selecting the heading Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter, can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the CryoLife website.

About CryoLife, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of implantable tissues and medical devices used in cardiac surgical procedures. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 80 countries worldwide. For additional information about CryoLife, visit our website, www.cryolife.com.

CryoLife The Ruth Group D. Ashley Lee Nick Laudico / Zack Kubow Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer 646-536-7030 / 7020 and Chief Operating Officer nlaudico@theruthgroup.com Phone: 770-419-3355 zkubow@theruthgroup.com

