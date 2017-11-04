TrialScope Launches ATLAS Global Compliance To Ensure Clinical Trial Disclosure Performance

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialScope, the global leader in clinical trial transparency and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of ATLAS Global Compliance, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that ensures clinical trial sponsors are tracking and managing global clinical trial disclosure compliance appropriately.

ATLAS enables sponsors to quickly ensure that their trials are compliant by combining key information from all sites in the trial into one, easily accessible view. ATLAS addresses the issues within global disclosure and compliance that pose the greatest challenges to trial sponsors, including:

Identifying and managing local or regional disclosure requirements

Ensuring the sponsor's disclosure policies are in effect

Tracking disclosure performance against requirements and policies

ATLAS is designed to support sponsors of all sizes, providing critical compliance and disclosure oversight through an easy-to-implement SaaS solution. For sponsors who are managing multiple sites in multiple geographies, ATLAS ensures all compliance and disclosure requirements are met, eliminating potential costs and delays in the trial.

Mark Heinold, TrialScope CEO, noted, "ATLAS and the expansion of TrialScope's portfolio of transparency and compliance solutions, reflect two shifts in the marketplace: increased complexity and risk and a growing need for broader, more meaningful views of global transparency initiatives. We are committed to supporting disclosure and transparency efforts that ultimately provide a better understanding of clinical research around the world."

Clinical trial sponsors seeking more information about TrialScope's ATLAS Global Compliance can register for a complimentary webinar on April 26, 2017.

About TrialScope

TrialScope simplifies the complexities of clinical trial transparency. TrialScope's award-winning, proven solutions have been implemented successfully and rigorously tested in the most complex environments and are managing disclosures for roughly 35% of industry sponsored clinical trials. The company's market-driven solutions and expertise enable sponsors to improve performance, mitigate compliance risk, and ultimately optimize efficiencies with clinical content lifecycle management tools, expertise and processes. TrialScope technologies are offered via a validation-ready SaaS platform hosted in a private cloud.

